AWC men’s basketball hangs on to beat Phoenix 64-62
The Arizona Western Matadors (23-3, 16-1) held on to win their 14th straight game, beating Phoenix (13-12, 5-10) 64-62 on Saturday afternoon.
Evan Butts had a big first half, scoring 15 points while the Matadors went to Yaxel Lendeborg in the second half, scoring nine of his 11 points in the final 20 minutes.
The Matadors jumped out to a 13-4 lead as Butts scored nine of his 15 points in the first four minutes before Malakai Harris finished off a fast break with a dunk to give the Mats a 19-7 lead.
Nate Duda finished the game with 11 points while Marquis Hargrove scored seven points off the bench in the win.
Arizona Western opened up a 19-point lead with 9:47 left in the first half.
Phoenix opened the second with a 5-0 run and eventually would trim the Matadors’ lead to 54-52 before a 9-1 run would put the Mats up 63-53 after a Duda three.
The Bears would have the last shot of the game, missing the potential game-winning three right before the final buzzer.
The Matadors are back in action Wednesday evening, hosting South Mountain at 7:30 pm.
Lady Matadors win 21st
game in a row
The No. 15 ranked Arizona Western Lady Matadors (25-1, 14-1) won their 21st consecutive game, beating Phoenix (7-18, 2-13) 83-48 on Saturday afternoon.
Faith Silva and Amy Hosking combined for 39 of the team’s 83 points in the win as Silva led all scorers with 20 points and Amy Hosking tied a career-high with 19 points.
The Lady Matadors opened up a 21-9 lead after a Teresa Da Silva three late in the first quarter, finishing the quarter with a 21-11 lead.
Da Silva scored 12 points while shooting 4-for-8 from the field, hitting two three-pointers in the win.
Hosking scored six of the Lady Matadors’ first eight points of the second quarter as Arizona Western outscored the Bears 22-5 in the quarter.
The Matadors would score a game-best 23 points in the third quarter and would outscore Phoenix 17-14 in the fourth quarter, taking the largest lead of 36 points at the 6:12 mark of the fourth quarter.
Both Buse Utke and Christeina Bryan ended the game with eight points.
The Lady Matadors are back in action Monday evening, hosting Scottsdale at 5:30 pm at the House Gymnasium.
Lady Matadors swept in doubleheader by Phoenix
The Arizona Western Lady Matadors (5-8, 0-2) were swept in a doubleheader, losing 5-0 and 5-1 to Phoenix (6-1, 2-0) on Saturday afternoon in Phoenix.
The Lady Matadors were held to just two hits in the first game of the doubleheader and fell behind 3-0 in the third inning.
Christina Robles and Abigail Ibarra picked up the only hits for the Matadors as Phoenix added two more runs in the sixth inning.
Despite giving up 13 hits, Tinley Schmidgall only allowed five runs to keep the Lady Matadors in the game.
Phoenix jumped out early in game two, scoring three runs in the first inning and a single run in the second and in the third.
The Lady Matadors scored their only run of the game in the sixth inning thanks to an Angela Oros homerun.
The Lady Matadors return home on Saturday, hosting Yavapai at 11:00 am and 1:00 pm at Charlie Dine Softball Field.
Baseball opens
ACCAC play with sweep of South Mountain
The Arizona Western Matadors (8-2, 2-0) opened up ACCAC play with a doubleheader sweep of South Mountain (6-7, 0-2) 7-2 and 8-5 on Saturday afternoon.
The Matadors opened the first game with a five-run first inning, opening the scoring on a Max Weller RBI double down the line.
Matadors’ starter Joseph Taveras allowed just two runs on eight hits and kept the Cougars off the board until the sixth inning.
The Mats added two more runs in the fifth inning thanks to a Tyler LeRoy RBI single and an Eric Rataczak sacrifice fly.
The Matadors and Cougars went back and forth in game two as South Mountain opened the scoring with a run in the first and another in the second before the Matadors tied the game in the bottom of the second inning thanks to a Ben Fierenzi RBI single and a fielders’ choice off the bat of Rataczak.
Arizona Western scored three times in the eighth inning highlighted by a Noah Marcelo two-run homer.
The Mats added runs in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings to finish off the doubleheader sweep.
Arizona Western heads to Thatcher on Tuesday to take on Eastern Arizona in a doubleheader beginning at noon.