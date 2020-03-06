A day after splitting their opening two games of the Tournament of Champions at Mohave High School, the Cibola softball team beat Rio Rancho (NM) 6-4 and Centennial (Nev.) 10-4 on Friday.
Alanie Ornelas (2-for-3, 2 doubles), Christina Robles (2-for-4) and Angela Oros (1-for-3, HR, 3 RBIs) led the way offensively against Rio Rancho, while Kelly Katalbas earned the win in the circle. In seven innings of work, Katalbas allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out nine.
The game against Centennial went to extras, with Cibola plating six runs in the eighth.
Against Centennial, Madison Mathews went 4-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and two RBIs. Oros (2-for-4, double, HR, 3 RBIs) homered for the second game in a row, while Stephanie Tapia (2-for-4, double, RBI) and Robles (2-for-5, RBI) also had multi-hit games.
Katalbas again earned the victory, striking out 10 over eight innings. She allowed four runs (two earned) on five hits.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
Antelope 8, Santa Cruz Valley 1
Singles winners for the Rams (1-1 AIA) were: No. 1 Kristopher Reyes (6-3, 6-0), No. 2 Isaac Filerio (6-1, 6-0), No. 4 Mario Flores (6-1, 6-2), No. 5 Aldo Robles (6-0, 6-0) and No. 6 Jaiden Jupiter.
In doubles, Reyes/Filerio won 8-3 at No. 1, Flores/Joseph Turrentine won 8-3 at No. 2, and Robles/Jupiter won at No. 3.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Liberty 7, Cibola 2
Savannah Estevez was the lone singles winner for Cibola (0-3 AIA), winning 6-2, 6-2 at No. 6. In doubles, Jovanna Concepcion/McKenna Jerpseth won 8-4 at No. 1.
Santa Cruz Valley 6, Antelope 3
The Rams (0-2 AIA) won two singles matches and one doubles match. Their singles winners were: No. 1 Kennya Celeya (4-6, 6-4, 7-5) and No. 2 Gloria Rubio (6-4, 6-0). Those two teamed in doubles to win 8-4 at No. 1.
PREP BASEBALL
San Pasqual 12, Salome 1
Eddy Thundercloud (3 hits), Cesar Vega (2 doubles) and Horatio Orozco (2 hits) led the way offensively for the Warriors (1-0 AIA, 1-0 region), while DeShane Taylor earned the win on the mound.