The Arizona Western softball team suffered its first real setback of the season Thursday, dropping a pair of games to Eastern Arizona in Thatcher.
The Matadors lost the first game of the doubleheader 2-1 and the second 8-2.
AWC was held to six hits in the first game, with Nicole Moran collecting two of them and driving in the team’s lone run. Anahi Grijalva was the tough-luck loser, allowing two unearned runs on just two hits and one walk while striking out 12 over six innings.
Eastern Arizona (14-11 overall, 12-4 ACCAC) jumped out to a 6-1 lead after two innings in the second game, and wound up tagging AWC’s McKenzie Gray for eight runs (six earned) on nine hits and six walks over six innings in all. Chloe Garcia had two of AWC’s five hits in the game two loss.
AWC (19-6, 12-4) has now lost three in a row after winning 17 of its previous 18.
PREP BASEBALL
Cibola 10, Walden Grove 3
This was Cibola’s first game of the Panther Invitational at Amphitheater High School in Tucson.
The Raiders totaled 14 hits as a team. Antonio Torres went 4-for-5 with two RBIs, while Manuel Duarte went 3-for-5 with three doubles and two RBIs. Chris Macias (2-for-3, double 2 RBIs), Jacob Camarillo (2-for-3, double, RBI) and Nathan Guerrero (2-for-4) also had multi-hit games.
Issac Araiza tossed six innings of one-run ball, allowing seven hits and two walks while striking out four.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
Cibola 8, Central (CA) 1
Singles winners for the Raiders (1-2 AIA) were: No. 2 Aiden Betik (7-6, 5-1), No. 3 Joel Alvarado (7-5, 6-2), No. 4 Diego Servin (6-1, 6-0), No. 5 Alan Macias (6-3, 6-2) and No. 6 Brody Clarkson (6-4, 7-6).
In doubles, Betik/Alvarado won 8-4 at No. 1, Matt Davis/Servin won 8-0 at No. 2, and Macias/Clarkson were awarded the win at No. 3.
Kofa 9, Independence 0
Singles winners for the Kings (3-1 AIA) were: No. 1 Leonardo Jacob Caudillo (6-0, 6-0), No. 2 Dylan Mulstay (6-0, 6-0), No. 3 Diego Juarez (6-0, 6-1), No. 4 Salvador Enriquez (6-1, 6-3), No. 5 Nicklaus Sullivan (6-1, 6-1) and No. 6 Rene Jaramillo (6-1, 6-3).
In doubles, Caudillo/Mulstay won 8-5 at No. 1, Sullivan/Juarez won 8-1 at No. 2, and Francisco Gortarez/Pablo Castro won 8-3 at No. 3.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Kofa 6, Independence 3
The Kings (2-2 AIA) won four of six singles matches and two of three doubles matches.
Kofa’s singles winners were: No. 1 Abigail Anguiano (6-3, 6-3), No. 2 Chile Limon (6-0, 6-0), No. 3 Jaidyn Shears (6-3, 0-6, 10-7) and No. 6 Elizabeth Hernandez (4-6, 6-3, 10-5).
In doubles, Anguiano/Limon won 8-3 at No. 1, and Shears/Madysen Martinez won 8-4 at No. 2.