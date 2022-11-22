RUSH Volleyball Club, a statewide organization, is conducting evaluations and tryouts for RUSH Yuma in two different girls age groups today and Wednesday.

For 12-and-under through 14-and-under girls, open gym and evaluations are scheduled today from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Yuma Lutheran School, 2555 S. Engler Ave.

