RUSH Volleyball Club, a statewide organization, is conducting evaluations and tryouts for RUSH Yuma in two different girls age groups today and Wednesday.
For 12-and-under through 14-and-under girls, open gym and evaluations are scheduled today from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Yuma Lutheran School, 2555 S. Engler Ave.
For 15-and-under through 18-and-under girls, open angel and evaluations are scheduled today and Wednesday from 5:50-7:30 p.m., at Crane Middle School, 4450 W. 32nd St.
Tryouts for 12-and-under and 14-and-under are scheduled Nov. 29 from 5:45-7:45 p.m., at Yuma Lutheran School.
Tryouts for 15-and-under and 18-and-under are scheduled Nov. 29 and 30 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Crane Middle School.
“Established in 2015, RUSH Volleyball Club exists to grow Arizona volleyball and to provide athletes with an opportunity to train and develop,” said Tim Zemp, RUSH Club Director
“We are thrilled to begin a new chapter in Yuma. We are assembling the top coaches in Yuma to provide an excellent place for athletes to train.”
RUSH Volleyball started in Queen Creek, “initially serving the athletes from one high school in the local area with the idea to develop athletes to make them more prepared for their upcoming high school season,” continued Zemp.
“As our high school team grew in skill and talent, more athletes desired to join up and be developed themselves. Now, seven years later we have 25-plus teams across Arizona, namely Tucson, Sahuarita, Gila Valley, and now Yuma.
“As we have grown, more and more cities have reached out to us with the same initial desire we had when we started – we want to develop players to be better prepared for high school. Yuma is the same.”
Open gyms and evaluations are scheduled this next week with tryouts scheduled after Thanksgiving to finalize and form teams.
Shamrocks compete at Nike region meet
MESA – Yuma Catholic High School’s cross country team competed in a post-season event here Saturday, with senior Caleb Harman finishing 63rd in the boys competition at the Nike NXR SW Region championships at Coyote Run Golf Course.
“It was a great course that we ran previously in the season for the Nike Desert Twilight meet back in September,” said Shamrocks Coach Sister Mary Teresa Bettag.
“It’s a fast course so we saw several PRs as we competed against the top runners from Arizona, New Mexico, Utah and Colorado. It was a great end to the season.”
Harman finished the course in 17 minutes, 26.06 seconds. The division he competed in had 294 entries.
Competing the same division for Yuma Catholic were Kemel Gross (222) 19:55.02, Luke Freeman (236) 20:20.41, Luke Lee (257) 21:25.38, Ryan Clark (268) 22:04.07, and Ricardo Rosales-Torres (271) 22:16.30.
The Shamrocks had three girls competing in a division that included 188 entries. Yuma Catholic was led by Rylie Stevenson who finished 110th in 23:17.86. Also competing were Taryn Stevenson (150) 25:17.83 and Abril Sanchez-Martinez (167) 26:34.50.