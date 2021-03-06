By Paul White
The 36th Annual Hospice of Yuma P.K. Hodges Golf Tournament is back this year. Play is April 9th at Mesa del Sol and April 10th at Yuma Golf & Country Club. All precautions are being taken to protect the health of participants so the format has change or two. This year players can put together their own team. There will not be a blind draw. You can show your support for Yuma’s non-profit Hospice organization and enjoy a fun two-day golf event. Contact amunoz@hospiceof yuma.com.
In the Las Barrancas Women’s league, Loretta Schneider and Dorothy Gartner won gross. Maribeth Evens and Dawn Diamond were the net winners. Tammy Dyer, Laurie Russell, Dona Laidlaw and Linda Temple were on the winning team. In the Silver league Carl Fritz, Frank Russell and Hubert Gartner won gross. Frankie Allen, Chris Hagen and Larry Garrett were the net winners. Royd Fettig, Dan Moore, Linda Murphy and MK Hovden were on the winning team. In the Copper league Frank Russell and Hubert Gartner won gross. Royd Fettig and Mike Costello were the net winners. Jim Kerlee, JJ Skinner, David Richelderfer and Art McLaughlin were on the winning team.
In the Foothills Executive Women’s league, Loretta Schneider, Dorothy Gartner and Laurie Russell won gross. Suzanne Hammons, Laura Koepke and Jeanne Holloway were the net winners. Lora Lee Whelan, Sue Simerson, Sharon Sumner and Julie Handrahan were on the winning team. In the Men’s league Reid Dayton, Butch Ritten and Phil Smith won gross. Russ Trowbridge, Pint McMillan and Trevor Russell were the net winners. Mike Costello, Tom Gsell, Jim Daly and John Newberry were on the winning team.
In the Foothills Par 3 Women’s league, Elaine Corbet, Sue Jelinek and Peggy Chatwell won gross. Carol Franzen, Laura Koepke and Janet Regan were the net winners. Sherry Sack, Donnis Larson, Karen Wilkinson and Irene Davis were on the winning team. In the Men’s league David Richelderfer, Jerry Gardner and Rob Grause won gross. Jerry Greene, Bob Campagna and Jim Lucas were the net winners. Ted Walker, Howard Pickerill, Lee Marcum and Roger Sprague were on the winning team.
In the Can Am men’s group at Mesa del Sol, Matt Whitakker, Maurice Thom, Hugh Strain and Wayne Gunion took first with 70 points. Terry Matthews, Dale Balmer, Bill Slade and Jim Pedersen were second at 69. Gerald Larrabee, Jerry Olson, Alan Young and Jerry Timm were third at 62 points.
In the Moose Lodge scramble at Mesa del Sol, Bud Hammond, Shirley Shipley, Bill Johnson and Rick McConnell took first with a 71. Rick Parks, Jim Flood and Frank Domantay were second at 74. Shirley Patterson, Donna Morris, Evelyn Pribble and Charlie Kline were third at 75.
At Mesa del Sol in Al’s Picks, Mike Mikkola won first. Jerry Olson was second with Cliff Weber third and Cheryl Mikkola fourth. In Krogman’s Follies Ken King, Art Scott and Ken McNeal won with 60 points. Wayne Gunion, Dave Doherty, Tom McFarland and Dale Smith were second with 52 points.
In the Mesa del Sol Ladies league Club Championship, gross flight winners were Shannon Mason with a 36-hole total 159, Lola Stone (185), Phyllis Mashburn (192) and LeAnn Thom (211). Net flight winners were Cathy Francis (146), Terri Paden (147), Natasha Heredia (141) and Vonnie Bosch (150).
Hole in Ones
Congratulations to Don Scarff for his ace on the 8th hole at Desert Hills.
Upcoming Events
March 13: Freefall School Scramble at Mesa del Sol. Contact todd.greene@roadrunner .com.
March 20: Yuma Foothills Rotary Scramble at Coyote Wash. Contact dietmarus@yahoo.com.
March 20: Right Turn for Veterans Scramble. Contact Elaine at office@cfsyuma.com.
March 27: The 2-person best ball, combined total, alternate shot Spring Thing: Contact paul@stratisgolf.com.
Please send your golf results and event information to paul@stratisgolf.com.