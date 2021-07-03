Mike Daily won the Mesa del Sol Men’s Twilight League Spring Points Race narrowly outpacing his often time partner Denney McKay. Jim Allen took third with Bob Ricker fourth.
In the Silver League at Las Barrancas on the 22nd Larry Garrett, Art McLaughlin and Jack Joseph won gross. Conrad Eisenach, John Johnson and Bob Lecorchick were the net winners. Lyle Wheeler, Dennis Reddick, Mike Costello and Greg Beatie were on the winning team. On the 29th Art McLaughlin, Larry Garrett and John Cullen won gross. Larry Lickfelt, Greg Beatie and Ron Gapp were the net winners. Bobbi Bellusci, Brian Healy, Mike Costello and Ken Williams were on the winning team.
In the Moose Lodge Scramble at Mesa del Sol on the 22nd Bud Hammond Donna Morris, Chuck Holland and Steve Ethridge won with a 37. On the 29th Cheryl Arnot, Chuck Holland, Sonny Strickland and Ken Rose won with a 34.
In the Mesa del Sol Monday Quota League on the 21st in a heavy wind Wayne Winslow won first place with .48 points. Garry Sletten was second at .45. Phyllis Mashburn was third at .35 points. On the 28th Wayne Winslow won again, this time with 5.34 points. Marilyn Cotter was second at 3.69. James Dykes took third with 3.48 points.
In Al’s Picks at Mesa del Sol on the 23rd Phyllis Mashburn and Hank Browning tied for first place. Chuck McGuffie was third. On the 30th Marilyn Cotter won first. Tom McFarland was second and Wayne Winslow third.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s Twilight League on the 23rd in a combined total format Todd Birney and Paul White won first net with a 66. Bob Ricker and Jim Allen won first gross with a 74. On the 1st in individual stroke play Bob Ricker won first net with a 38. Jonathan Kennedy selected the pin locations and won first gross with a 37.
In the Mesa del Sol Friday Open League individual net format flight gross winners were David Givens, Dale Blamer and Don Kruse. Flight net winners were Robert Lauer, Michael Brick and Jerry Timm.
In the Mesa del Sol Friday Mixed League on the 25th Big Cup/little cup best ball Brad Grosse and Jim Wright won with a net 28. Marty Tovaas and Jonathan Kennedy won first gross with 33. On the 2nd in a Red, White and Blue scramble Brad Gross and Jim Wright repeated winning first net with 31. Gary Golembiski and Bill Denton won first gross with a 32.
Hole in Ones
Congratulations to Juanita Hornung for her ace on the 8th hole at Yuma Golf and Country Club. She hit an 11-wood from 109-yards.
Upcoming Events
July 10: Desert Hills Men’s Association 2-man scramble. Contact joe.a.gomez.sr@gmail.com.
To have your event listed in this column send your information to paul@stratisgolf.com.