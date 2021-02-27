Sherri Cotner won the Cocopah Ladies Club Championship with a 36-hole total 181. Margeret Lowenberg won the President’s Cup Net Championship with a 137. Congratulations Champs.
In the Las Barrancas Women’s league, Loretta Schneider and Dorothy Gartner won gross. Laurie Russell and Dawn Diamond were the net winners. Dona Williams, Linda Murphy, Bobbi Bellusci and Linda Temple were on the winning team. In the Silver league Hubert Gartner, Larry Garrett and Frank Russell won gross. Bob Lecorchick, Larry Engler and Greg Beatie were the net winners. Laurie Gsell, Carl Fritz, Dan Moore and Gene Reynolds were on the winning team. In the Copper league Frankie Allen, JJ Skinner and Gary Hill won gross. Dennis Bucklew, Jack Joseph and Dan Moore were the net winners.
In the Foothills Executive Women’s league, Loretta Schneider and Bev Booth won gross. Julie Handrahan and Ann Burton were the net winners. Laurie Russell, Carol Franzen, Pat Green and Tammy Dyer were on the winning team. In the Men’s league Frank Russell, Rollie Harris and Gene Reynolds won gross. Butch Robideau, Michael Costello and Phil Smith were the net winners. Doug Anderson, Bob Vick, Elliot Johnson and Trevor Russell were on the winning team.
In the Foothills Par 3 Women’s league, Suzanne Hammons, Tammy Dyer and Linda Wilder won gross. Bonnie Keirle, Vicki Kliest and June Garcia were the net winners. Karen Myszewski, Cheryl Close, Kathy Gleysteen and Jill Grause were on the winning team. In the Men’s league Curt Treadwell, Michael Costello and David Richelderfer won gross. Jerry Greene, Dirk Gleysteen and Tom Gsell were the net winners. Tom Mix, Ken Sack, John Verreto and Burce Chatwell were on the winning team.
In the Can Am men’s group at Mesa del Sol, Cliff Weber, Reg Marshal, Hugh Strain and Hank Browning took first with 67 points. Tim Segrest, Gerald Larrabee and two blind draws were second. Maurice Thom, Steve Parrish, Bruce Gillett and Ken Givens were third.
In the Moose Lodge scramble at Mesa del Sol, Loretta Holland, Jim Flood, Juan Batista and Frank Domantay took first with a 67. Rick Parks, Shirley Patterson, Ron Sodlink and Bob Lauer were second at 68. Bud Hammond, Bob Peterson, Chuck Holland and Randy Light were third at 72.
At Mesa del Sol in Al’s Picks, Bill Slade won first. Steve Parrish was second with Wayne Winslow third and Cheryl Mikkola fourth. In Krogman’s Follies Ken King, Tom McFarland, Brad Rohloff and Dick Bosch won with 73 points. Garry Sletten, Larry Colao, Bill Dowding and Ken McNeal were second with 64 points.
In the Mesa del Sol Ladies league competition, the gross flight winners were Anita Rosemeyer, Laura Hilsenteger and Cindy Florez. Net flight winners were Cathy Francis, Ann Weber and Vonnie Bosch.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s league 1 gross, 2 net team event, Tom Thorp, Wayne Gunion, Wayne Winslow and Ray Butler took first with 211 points. Mike Brick, Jim Peterson, Andy Hilstenteger and Bill Dowding were second with 213 points. Willie Peterson, Mike Wayrynen, Arnie Donovan and Dale Smith were third at 214.
Hole in Ones
Marty Oslund aced the 8th hole at Foothills Executive. Art Morales aced the 8th hole at Desert Hills. Bill Bort made his 16th hole in one, acing the 17th hole at Desert Hills. Bill does practice a little. Congratulations All.
Upcoming Events
March 6: Desert Hills Men’s Association individual gross and net tourney: Contact miquelzendejas24@gmail.com.
March 13: Freefall School Scramble at Mesa del Sol. Contact todd.greene@roadrunner .com.
March 20: Yuma Foothills Rotary Scramble at Coyote Wash. Contact dietmarus@yahoo.com.
March 20: Right Turn for Veterans Scramble. Contact Elaine at office@cfsyuma.com.
Please send your golf results and event information to paul@stratisgolf.com.