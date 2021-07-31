In the Silver League at Las Barrancas, Larry Garrett, Brian Healy and John Cullen won gross. Jim Kerlee, Ron Gapp and Larry Lickfelt were the net winners. Dennis Stiles, Rollie Harris, Bobbi Belusci and Jim Nielson were on the winning team.
In the Moose Lodge Scramble at Mesa del Sol, 2 teams tied at 35. Bud Hammond, Shirley Patterson, Ron Hardin and Bob Lauer tied Loretta Holland, Donna Morris, Sonny Strickland and Randy Light.
In the Monday Quota league at Mesa del Sol on July 19, Dave Lloyd took first with 4.49 points. Todd Birney was second at 4.23 and Wayne Winslow was third at 4.19. In Al’s Picks on July 21 Jack Parker took first. Pam Herring was second with Dale Balmer and Steve Parrish tied for third. On July 28, Jack Parke took first once again. Marilyn Cotter was second with Steve Parrish third.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s Twilight League combined total format on July 21, Justus and Marc Myers won with a 66. Zach and John Boehler were second at 68. Marty Tovaas and Ernie Jimenez took low gross with a 76. On July 28 Bob Ricker and Jim Allen (35) won low net with a 29. Justus and Marc Myers were second at 32. Andy Rico (34) and Ernie Jimenez won low gross with a 31.
In the Mesa del Sol Friday Open League individual play on July 23rd,flight gross winners were Shannon Mason, Wayne Winslow and Jack Parker. Flight net winners were Hank Browning, Chuck Mcguffie and Marilyn Cotter.
In the Mesa del Sol Friday Twilight Designated Drive Scramble, Mike Sharp and Joe Kapugia won first net with a 30. Arlen Ritter and Mark Leeds were second at 31. Denney McKay and Mark Ford were third at 31. Katy Vosler and Ernie Jimenez won first gross with a 33.
Hole in One
Rusty Wies made a 1 on the 2nd hole at Foothills Executive.
