In the Yuma Men’s City Golf Championship, Gabe Plaza shot a 5 under par 211 to win his 9th City Title. Mark Pancrazi was second at 217 and Hunter Nelson third at 221. Flight gross winners were Aaron Miller, Miguel Zendejas, Curtis Wise and Todd Birney.
In the Silver League at Las Barrancas, Art McLaughlin, Larry Garrett and Ken Griffin won gross. Lisa Vickery, Dennis Wagner and Maribeth Evens were the net winners. Mark Hammons, Greg Beatie, Mike Costello and Lyle Wheeler were on the winning team.
In the Moose Lodge Scramble at Mesa del Sol, Rick Parks, Bud Hammond and Bob Lauer took first with a 35. Tied at 38 were Bob Ewers, Cheryl Arndt, Bob Peterson with Evelyn Pribble and the team of Debbie Kalac, Diana Bird and Steve Ethridge.
In the Mesa del Sol Monday Quota league, Suzie Larsson was first with 4.0 points. Jack Parker was second at 3.57 and Marie Barchus was third with 2.47 points. In Al’s Picks at Mesa del Sol Marilyn Cotter and Steve Parrish tied for first place. Barbara Sanders was third and Brad Rohloff fourth.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s Twilight League, combined total net format Todd Birney and a blind draw won with a net 65. Bob Ricker and Jim Allen were second at 67. Keith and Kody Boyd won gross with a 76. Mike Daily increased his lead in the spring point race with Denney McKay and Ernie Jimenez just behind. Next week’s event is a 2-man net best ball.
In the Mesa del Sol Friday open league 2-person scotch doubles format, flight gross winners were Harry McKemy with Shannon Mason and David Henager with Mike Brick. Flight net winners were Barbara Sanders with Brad Rohloff and Blas Pedrero with Bill Slade.
In the Mesa del Sol Friday Mixed League Red, White, Blue and Black Scramble, Jim Wright and Brad Grosse won low net with a 31 in a scorecard playoff. Mark Leeds and Arlen Ritter were second. Katy Vosler and Ernie Jimenez won gross with a 35. Next week’s event is a 2-person net shamble.
Hole in Ones
Congratulations to Chris Harmon for his ace on the 4th hole at Yuma Golf and Country Club. Harvey Campbell made a one on the 12th hole at the Country Club. And Hank Browning made a one on the 5th hole at Mesa del Sol. Congrats to all.
Upcoming Events
June 19: Desert Hills Men’s Association Individual Gross and Net. Contact miguelzendejas24@gmail.com.
