In the Ladies League at Yuma Golf & Country Club, in the first flight Joy Mueller and Tami Harmon tied for first. In the second flight, Carma Graham finished first and Sandy Williams second.
In the Silver League at Las Barrancas, Carl Fritz, Rollie Harris and Mark Stoner won gross. Maribeth Evens, Rusty Wies and Leon Peterson were the net winners. Dennis Stiles, Roger Sprague, Elliot Johnson and Gary Kempf were on the winning team. In the Copper League Brian Healy and Carl Fritz won gross. Dennis Bucklew and Frankie Allen were the net winners
In the Foothills Executive Women’s league, Linda Wilder and Bobbi Bellusci won gross. Pat Gardener and Linda Murphy were the net winners. Pam Herring, Lora Lee Whelan and Betsy Williams were on the winning team. In the Men’s League Rollie Harris and Butch Ritten won gross. John Newberry and Dave Hoffman were the net winners. Michael Costello, Jeff Sloboden, Howard Pickerill and Lyle Wheeler were on the winning team.
In the Moose Lodge Scramble at Mesa del Sol, Jan Pacheco, Bob Ewers, Jim Flood and Steve Martin took first place with a 67. The team of WOJO, Peggy Quinn, Al Graham and Charlie Kline tied for second at 72 with the team of Loretta Holland, Rhonda Gray, Ken Rose and Bob Lauer.
In Al’s Picks at Mesa del Sol, Wayne Winslow took first for the second week in a row. Ken King was second, with Brad Rohloff and Hank Browning tied for fourth.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s Twilight League Shamble, Colt Pelfrey and Tyler Johnson won with a net 32 in a scorecard playoff. Howie Jorajuria and Quinton Martin were second. Marty Tovaas carried Ernie Jimenez to 1st gross with a 34. Trevor Hamner took a slight lead over Mike Daily and Denney McKay in the Spring Points Race. Next week’s event is a 2-man shamble.
In the Mesa del Sol Ladies League, Net Mutt and Jeff format flight gross winners were Shannon Mason and Marilyn Cotter. Flight net winners were Connie Donner and Marie Barchus.
In the Mesa del Sol Friday mixed twilight league, Cera Ford kept her brother Nolan in line as they won low net with a 30. Glenn Matthews and Larry Colao were second with a 31. Brooks Neumann and Mike Walters won gross with a 33. Next week’s event is a Designated Driver Scramble.
Hole in Ones
Congratulations to Carol Franzen for her Ace on the first hole at Foothills Par 3. What a nice way to start your round Carol.
Upcoming Events
May 15: Bridget’s Gift Scramble at Mesa del Sol. Contact bggolftourney@yahoo.com.
May 22: Yuma Rod and Gun Club at Mesa del Sol. Contact yumavalleyrgc@gmail.com.
May 22: Desert Hills Men’s Association 2-Man Best Ball. Contact miguelzendejas@gmail.com.
May 28, 29 and 30: Desert Hills Men’s City Championship
June 5: Humane Society of Yuma Fore Paws Scramble
To have your event listed in this column send your information to paul@stratisgolf.com.