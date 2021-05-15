In the Silver League at Las Barrancas, Gary Hill, Mike Costello and Frankie Allen won gross. Bobbi Bellusci, Roger Sprague and Lyle Wheeler were the net winners. Larry Engler, Dawn Diamond, Jack Joseph and Rusty Wies were on the winning team. In the Copper League Brian Healy and Frankie Allen won gross. JJ Skinner and Dennis Bucklew were the net winners
In the Foothills Executive Women’s league, Bobbi Bellusci and Maribeth Evens won gross. Lora Lee Whelan and Carol Franzen were the net winners. In the Men’s League Rollie Harris and Doug Kirby won gross. Greg Beatie and Buddy Hartley were the net winners. Roger Sprague, Dan Sutherland, Bob Lecorchick and Jeffrey Sloboden were on the winning team.
In the Moose Lodge Scramble at Mesa del Sol WOJO, Jan Pacheco, Shirley Patterson and Bob Lauer won with a 72. Bob Ewers, Evelyn Pribble and Ken Rose were second at 75.
In the Mesa del Sol Monday Quota league, in the first flight Ray Butler took first place with Dale Balmer second. In the second flight Donna Brown took first place again with Bill Slade second. In Al’s Picks at Mesa del Sol Barbara Sanders took first place. David Henager was second, with Bob Winslow third and Mike Celantano fourth.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s Twilight League Best Ball, Todd Birney and Kris Sockwell won with a net 33. Spencer Blohm and Colt Pelfrey were second. Fred Blohm and Justin Taylor won low gross with a 36. Trevor Hamner maintained a slim lead over Mike Daily and Denney McKay, Ernie Jimenez, Bob Ricker and Jim Allen in the Spring Points Race. Next week’s event is a 2-man best ball.
In the Mesa del Sol Friday league 1 gross, 2 net format, Mike Brick, Warren Winslow, Mike Celentano and Tom McIntire won with a 2 under par 214. Jerry Timm, Jack Parker, Rod Donner and Mary Kruse were second at 215.
In the Mesa del Sol Friday mixed twilight league Shamble, Alex Mowry and Gary Golembiski won low net with a 31. Kody Boyd and Josh Hodges were second. Katy Vosler and Ernie Jimenez won gross with a 34. Next week’s event is a Shamble.
Hole in Ones
Donna Brown aced the 17th Hole at Mesa del Sol. Congratulations Donna.
Upcoming Events
• May 22: Yuma Rod and Gun Club at Mesa del Sol. Contact yumavalleyrgc@gmail.com.
• May 22: Desert Hills Men’s Association 2-Man Best Ball. Contact miguelzendejas@gmail.com.
• May 28, 29 and 30: Desert Hills Men’s City Championship. Contact the golf shop.
•June 4: Wilbur Ellis Company 37th Annual Grower’s Appreciation Tournament.
• June 5: Humane Society of Yuma Fore Paws Scramble.
• June 12: Crazy Earl’s Golf Bar Games.
• June 19: Desert Hills Men’s Association monthly event.
To have your event listed in this column send your information to paul@stratisgolf.com.