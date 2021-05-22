In the Silver League at Las Barrancas, Mike Costello, Terry Longworth and Rollie Harris won gross. Maribeth Evens, Hank Gray and Greg Beatie were the net winners. John Cullen, Ron Gapp, Stu Evens and Roger Sprague were on the winning team.
In the Moose Lodge Scramble at Mesa del Sol WOJO, Diana Bird, Evelyn Pribble and Steve Etheridge won with a 73. Rick Parks, Bob Ewers, Bud Hammond and Bob Lauer were second with a 76.
In the Mesa del Sol Monday Quota league, Steve Parrish was first with 8.15 points. Dave Lloyd was second at 3.5 and Jack Parker was third with 3.41 points. In Al’s Picks at Mesa del Sol Dale Balmer took first place. Dave Lloyd was second and Connie Donner third.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s Twilight League Best Ball, Jon Green and Josh Hodges won with a net 29 in a scorecard playoff. John and Zack Boehler were second. Ernie Jimenez and Paul White won gross with a 33. Mike Daily took over first place in the spring points race with Jimenez right behind. Bob Ricker and Jim Allen trail just slightly. Next week’s event is a 2-man net combined total format.
In the Mesa del Sol Friday open league Cha, Cha, Cha format, Carl Johnson, David Lloyd and David Givens won with a 6 under par 142. Gina White, David Doherty and Brad Rohloff were second at 145 with Mike Bedoya, Dale Balmer and Tom McIntire third at 148.
In the Mesa del Sol Friday mixed twilight league Shamble, Brad Gross and Jim Wright won low net with a 33. Tami Harmon and Ben Fasavalu were second. Kody Boyd and Zach Boehler won gross with a 37. Next week’s event is a Red, White and Blue Shamble.
Upcoming Events
May 28, 29 and 30: Desert Hills Men’s City Championship. Contact the golf shop.
June 4: Wilbur Ellis Company 37th Annual Grower’s Appreciation Tournament.
June 5: Humane Society of Yuma Fore Paws Scramble.
June 12: Crazy Earl’s Golf Bar Games.
June 19: Desert Hills Men’s Association monthly event.
To have your event listed in this column send your information to paul@stratisgolf.com.