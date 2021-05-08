In the Silver League at Las Barrancas, Carl Fritz, Gary Hill and John Cullen won gross. Bobbi Bellusci, Maribeth Evens and Greg Beatie were the net winners. Dennis Stiles, Mark Hammons, Lyle Wheeler and Ron Gapp were on the winning team. In the Copper League Tony Hammons and Brian Healy won gross. John Cullen and Gary Hill were the net winners
In the Foothills Executive Women’s league, Dawn Diamond and Linda Wilder won gross. Linda Murphy and Carol Franzen were the net winners. Bobbi Bellusci, Mary Banks, Maggie Lee and Gina White were on the winning team. In the Men’s League Jeffrey Sloboben and Rollie Harris won gross. Buddy Hartley and Conrad Eisenach were the net winners. Michael Costello, Paul McLaughlin, Bob Lecorchick and Dan Sutherland were on the winning team.
In the Mesa del Sol Monday Quota league, in the first flight Dale Balmer took first place with Don Reaksecker second. In the second flight Donna Brown took first place and Julie Lloyd took second. In Al’s Picks at Mesa del Sol Connie Donner took first place. Wayne Winslow was second, with Marilyn Cotter third and Garry Sletten fourth.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s Twilight League Shamble, Glenn Matthews and Jim Wright won with a net 28. Spencer Blohm and Scott “2 sandwiches” Stover were second. Bob Ricker and James Allen won low gross with a 33. Trevor Hamner maintained a slight lead over Mike Daily and Denney McKay, Ricker and Allen and Ernie Jimenez in the Spring Points Race. Next week’s event is a 2-man best ball.
In the Mesa del Sol Friday league 2-person best ball, gross flight winners Brad Rohloff with Harry McKemy and Ray Throckmorton with Warren Winslow. Net flight winners were David Givens with Wayne Winslow and Dale Balmer with Mike Bedoya.
In the Mesa del Sol Friday mixed twilight league, Mark and Nolan Ford won low net with a 30. Keith and Kody Boyd were second winning a 4-way scorecard playoff with a 32. Katy Vosler and Ernie Jimenez won gross with a 34. Next week’s event is a Shamble.
Upcoming Events
May 15: Bridget’s Gift Scramble at Mesa del Sol. Contact bggolftourney@yahoo.com.
May 22: Yuma Rod and Gun Club at Mesa del Sol. Contact yumavalleyrgc@gmail.com.
May 22: Desert Hills Men’s Association 2-Man Best Ball. Contact miguelzendejas@gmail.com.
May 28, 29 and 30: Desert Hills Men’s City Championship. Contact the golf shop.
June 4: Wilbur Ellis Company 37th Annual Grower’s Appreciation Tournament.
June 5: Humane Society of Yuma Fore Paws Scramble.
June 12: Crazy Earl’s Golf Bar Games.
June 19: Desert Hills Men’s Association monthly event.
To have your event listed in this column send your information to paul@stratisgolf.com.