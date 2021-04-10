In the Silver League at Las Barrancas, Larry Garret, Hubert Gartner and Carl Fritz won gross. Linda Murphy, Dave Aaberg and Lyle Wheeler were the net winners. Jim Kerlee, John Gaskins, John Johnson and Dave Forest were on the winning team. In the Copper League Frank Russell and Gary Sather won gross. Royd Fettig and Art McLaughlin were the net winners. Gary Hill, JJ Skinner, Mark Hammons and MK Hovden were on the winning team.
In the Foothills Executive Women’s league, Dorothy Gartner and Loretta Schneider won gross. Betsy Williams and Maggie Lee were the net winners. Linda Murphy, Laurie Gsell, Janet Slocum and Laurie Russell were on the winning team. In the Men’s League David Richelderfer, Frank Russell and John Gaskins won gross. Chuck Waters, Tom Gsell and Pat Mathieu were the net winners. Greg Beatie, Dave Aaberg, Russ Trowbridge and Butch Ritten were on the winning team.
In the Can Am Men’s League at Mesa del Sol, Garry Sletten, Brad Rohloff, Reg Marshal and Ken McNeal took first with 67 points. Bruce Gillet, Murry MacDonald, Gerald Larrabee and Mike Mikola were second at 63. Jerry Olson, Don Reaksecker, Hugh Strain and Dale Balmer were third at 59 points.
In the Moose Lodge Scramble at Mesa del Sol, Rick Parks, Shirley Shepley, Jim Flood and Frank Domantay won with a 66. Bud Hammond, Donna Morris, Bill Johnson and Randy Light tied Loretta Holland, Donna Brown, Juan Batista and Bob Lauer for second with 71s.
In Al’s Picks at Mesa del Sol, Sandy Lee took first. Cheryl Mikkola was second, with Mike Mikkola third. In Krogman’s Follies at Mesa del Sol Art Scott, Dave Doherty and Bob Rohloff won with 63 points. Ken King, Fred Hancewicz, Ken McNeal and Matt Whittaker were second with 59 points. Wayne Gunion, Tom McFarland, Reg Marshall and Terry Matthews were third with 58 points.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s Twilight League scramble, Ty Swain and Trevor Hamner won with a net 28. Jim Allen and Bob Ricker were second at 29. Brandon Cushman and Ernie Jimenez won low gross with a 29. Next week’s event is a designated driver scramble.
In the Mesa del Sol Ladies League individual play, the gross flight winners were Shannon Mason, Barb Sanders, Cindy Florez and Judy Larden. Net flight winners were Samantha Springer, Jeannie McFarland, Elain Corbet and Carrie Beloit.
Upcoming Events
April 17 & 18: Desert Hills Men’s Association Club Championship. Contact miguelzendejas24@gmail.com.
May 15: Bridget’s Gift Scramble at Mesa del Sol. Contact bggolftourney@yahoo.com.
May 22: Yuma Rod and Gun Club at Mesa del Sol. Contact yumavalleyrgc@gmail.com.