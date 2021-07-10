In the Silver League at Las Barrancas, Art McLaughlin, Jack Joseph and Larry Garrett won gross. Ken Kingston, Wayne Fisher and Roger Sprague were the net winners. Mark Hammons, Conrad Eisenach, Frankie Allen and Larry Lickfelt were on the winning team.
In the Moose Lodge Scramble at Mesa del Sol, three teams tied at 37. They were Bob Ewers, Diana Bird, Cecil Banningfield with Evelyn Pribble, Bud Hammond, Bob Peterson, Ron Sodlink with Steve Ethridge and Rick Farris, Chuck Holland, Ron Hardin with Jim Ross.
In the Mesa del Sol Monday Quota League, Corina Birney won first place with 8 points. Jack Parker was second at 3.11. Garry Sletten was third at 2.32 points. In Al’s Picks at Mesa del Sol Lee Laabs took first place. Wayne Winslow was second with Garry Sletten third.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s Twilight Red, White and Blue Scramble, Todd Birney and Denney McKay won low net with a 30. Zach and John Boehler were second at 31. Andrue and Ernie Jimenez won low gross with a 33.
In the Mesa del Sol Friday Open on July 2nd in a cha, cha, cha format, Garry Sletten, Dale Balmer and Mike St. Claire danced to a 9 under par 137. Tim Segrest, Tom McFarland and Hank Browning were second at 138. On July 9th in a drop the 2 worst score format Tom McFarland, Steve Parrish and Tim Segrest won with a 197. Jerry Timm, Shannon Mason and Mike Brick were second at 202.
In the Mesa del Sol Friday Mixed League best ball, Bert Evans and Lance Pangerl shot 32 to win low net. Denney McKay and Andrue Jimenez were second at 33. Brian Anderson and Karl Semler won 1st gross with a 36.
