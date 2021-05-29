In the Desert Hills Men’s Association May 2-Man Best Ball, Tony and Gabe Plaza shot 68 to win gross. Tom Ames and Caleb Wolters were second with a 69. Roy Browning and Rick Faris came out ahead in a scorecard playoff to win the net side with a 63. Brent Baker and Donavin Buck were second, Sergio Lopez and Luis Arias third, also at 63.
In the Silver League at Las Barrancas, John Cullen, Rollie Harris and Larry Garrett won gross. Ron Gapp, Stuart Evens and Maribeth Evens were the net winners. Frankie Allen, Lyle Wheeler, Bob Lecorchick and Art McLaughlin were on the winning team.
In the Moose Lodge Scramble at Mesa del Sol, the team of Carl Prickett, Evelyn Pribble and Frank Domantay tied the team of Bud Hammond, Juan Batista and Bob Lauer for first place at 71.
In the Mesa del Sol Monday Quota league, Chuck McGuffie was first with 4.03 points. Garry Sletten was second at 3.04 and Martha Reaksecker was third with 2.64 points. In Al’s Picks at Mesa del Sol Mike Celentano took first place. Barb Sanders was second and Wayne Winslow third.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s Twilight League combined total net format, Mike Daily and Denney McKay won with a net 69. Howie Jorajuria and Quinton Martin were second at 71. Ernie Jimenez and Todd Birney won gross with an 82. Mike Daily increased his lead in the spring point race with Jimenez and McKay right behind. Bob Ricker and Jim Allen trail just slightly. Next week’s event is a 2-man net combined total format.
In the Mesa del Sol Friday open league individual play, flight gross winners were David Givens, Chuck McGuffie and Tim Segrest. Flight net winners were Tom McIntire, Jack Parker and Mike Bedoya.
In the Mesa del Sol Friday Mixed League Red, White, Blue and Black Scramble, Gabe and Andy “Black Cherry” Rico won low net with a 28. Marc Myers and Todd Birney were second. Mike Daily and Denney McKay continued their hot play and won gross with a 32. Next week’s event is a Red, White, Blue, and Black Shamble.
Upcoming Events
June 4: Wilbur Ellis Company 37th Annual Grower’s Appreciation Tournament.
June 5: Humane Society of Yuma Fore Paws Scramble.
June 12: Crazy Earl’s Golf Bar Games.
June 19: Desert Hills Men’s Association monthly event.
To have your event listed in this column send your information to paul@stratisgolf.com.