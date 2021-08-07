In the Silver League at Las Barrancas, Larry Garrett, Brian Healy and John Cullen won gross. Jim Kerlee, Dennis Bucklew and Dennis Stiles were the net winners. Greg Beatie, Hank Gray, Frank Reed and Roger Sprague were on the winning team.
In the Moose Lodge Scramble at Mesa del Sol, Randy Light, Ron Hardin, Diana Bird and Bob Ewers won with a 34. Bob Lauer, Juan Batista, John Scott and Jim Fitch were second at 35.
In the Monday Quota league at Mesa del Sol, Tim Segrest won with 4.5 points. Marilyn Cotter was second at 2.19 and Hank Browning third at 2.16. In Al’s Picks Marilyn Cotter took first with Hank Browning and Wayne Winslow tied for second.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s Twilight League, Mike Havens and Paul White won in a scorecard playoff with a 31. Denney McKay and Andrue Jimenez were second. Andy Rico and Ernie Jimenez won gross with a 33.
In the Mesa del Sol Friday Open League individual play on July 30th twp best balls of four format, Bob Lauer, Dale Balmer and Mary Kruse won with a 14 under par 128. On August 6 in an odd/even hole format Wayne Winslow, Larry Colao and Tim Segrest won with a 149. Chuck Mcguffie, Don Kruse and Hank Browning were second at 151.
In the Mesa del Sol Friday Twilight four quota scramble, Mark Leeds and Arlen Ritter won a scorecard playoff with a 33. Robert Foote and Marc Myers were second. Cera and Nolan Ford won gross with a 35.
Upcoming events
Saturday, August 14. Yuma area high school golf team members individual stroke play at Mesa del Sol. Play begins at 8:00.There is no charge for the event. Players may play 9 holes or 18 holes. Contact paul@stratisgolf.com.
Saturday August 21: Gila Ridge Golf Team 4-Person Shamble at Mesa del Sol raising funds for the Gila Ridge golf teams. Contact paul@stratisgolf.com.
Saturday September 25: Yuma Foothills Rotary 6th Annual Golf Tournament at Mesa del Sol. 4-Person scramble. Contact Dit at dietmarus@yahoo.com.
To have your event listed in this column send your information to paul@stratisgolf.com.