At Las Barrancas in the Silver League, David Richelderfer, Larry Garrett and John Cullen won gross. Lyle Wheeler, Paul McLaughlin and Maribeth Evens were the net winners. Larry Nicholson, Larry Villa, Fred Okerholm and Art McLaughlin were the team winners.
In the Foothills Men’s League, Roger Sprague, Michael Costello and Greg Beatie were the gross winners. Paul McLaughlin, Lyle Wheeler and Conrad Eisenach won net.
In the Mesa del Sol Monday Quota League, Hank Browning won first with 5.04 points. Garry Sletten was second at 4.26. Marilyn Cotter was third and Sam Samples fourth.
In Pinky’s Picks at Mesa del Sol, Marilyn Cotter won first. Sam Samples finished second with Hank Browning third.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s Twilight League big cup, little cup combined total Jon Green and Fred Blohm won gross with a 70. Jonathan Terry Horsman and Todd Birney won low net with a 62. Mike St. Claire and Tom McIntire were second at 68. Tark Rush and Andy Rico were third at 71. John Holbrook held his lead in the spring point race with McKay, Daily, Golembiski, Kennedy Fred Blohm and Ernie Jimenez battling for position behind him. This week’s event is Individual net stroke play.
In the Mesa del Sol Mixed Friday League, individual format gross flight winners were Mike St. Claire, Rod Donner and Gary Whitcomb. Net flight winners were Bill Dowding, Ray Throckmorton and Jerry Timm.
In the Mesa del Sol Mixed Friday Twilight League short course big cup scramble, Mike Daily and Denney McKay won a scorecard playoff for low gross with a 31. Glenn Matthews and Brandon Ordway won net with a 22. Jim Wright and Brad Grosse were second at 25. Bryan Allen and Patrick Farrell were third at 26. Next Friday’s event is a Red, White and Blue Scramble.
Hole in Ones
Margie Dewey used her hybrid to ace the 9th hole at the Ironwood Golf Course from 100 yards. Congratulations Margie.
Upcoming Events
July 11: Desert Hills Men’s Golf Association 2-Man Scramble. Contact bclark911@yahoo.com.
July 11 and 12: Men’s Best Ball at Yuma Golf & Country Club. Open to non-members. Contact pro shop at 726-4210.
July 18: Mid-Year Carry Over Skins Game at Desert Hills. Contact Drew or Rich pro shop at 373-5220.
August 8: High School Golf Team Invitational at Mesa del Sol. Contact paul@stratisgolf.com.
August 15: Gila Ridge High School Golf Teams Scramble, raising money for the Girls and Boys teams. Contact paul@stratisgolf.com.
Please send your golf results and event information to paul@stratisgolf.com.