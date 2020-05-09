Desert Hills will allow play with golf carts beginning Monday, May 18th. The course is currently open for walking only. Carts will be restricted to single riders unless players live in the same household. The Desert Hills Par 3 Course is open for walking.
The Yuma Men’s City Championship hosted by Desert Hills has been postponed from its regular date on Memorial Day Weekend to Labor Day Weekend, September 5-7.
At Las Barrancas in the Silver League Mark Stoner, Rollie Harris and Art McLaughlin were the gross winners. Carol Gaskins, Roger Sprague and Al Smith won net. John Cullen, Greg Beatie, John Emerson and Conrad Eisenach were the team winners. In the Copper League Tony Hammons, Mark Stoner and Mark Hammons were the gross winners. Mike Costello, Rollie Harris and Jack Joseph won net.
In the Foothills Men’s League, Mark Hammons and Roger Sprague were the gross winners. John Newberry and Don Woodward won net. Dennis Reddick, Greg Beatie, Bob Lecorchick and Bob Vick were the team winners.
In the Mesa del Sol Monday Quota League, George Christopher won the first flight with Sandy Lee second and Shannon Mason third. Natasha Heredia won the second flight with Connie Donner second and Gina White third.
In the Moose Lodge scramble, Steve Martin, Chuck Holland, Jacque Cobertt and Bud Hammond won with a 67. David Givens, Joyce Martin, Diana Bird and Evelyn Pribble were second at 69.
In Pinky’s Picks at Mesa del Sol, Tim Segrest finished first, Barbara Sanders was second with Bob Rehn third and Marilyn Cotter fourth.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s Twilight League scramble, Gabe Rico and Jonathan Kennedy won gross with a 31. Spencer Blohm and Scott Stover won net with a 29. Fred Blohm and Justin Taylor tied Sean Toomey and Chris Clayton for second at 30. John Holbrook holds a one point lead over Fred Blohm in the spring points race, 155 to 154. Denney McKay and Mike Daily are close behind. This week’s event is a 2-man best ball.
In the Mesa del Sol Mixed Friday League, Ray Butler and Harry McKemy won gross in the first flight. Shannon Mason and Jack Parker won net with George Chistopher and Brad Rohloff second. Bill Slade and Jerry Timm won gross in the second flight. Lola Stone and Gina White won net with Joyce Martin and Nancy Givens second.
In the Mesa del Sol Mixed Twilight League scramble, Aaron Miller and JR Henderson won low gross with a 32. Ben Fasavalu and Alfred Moore won low net with a 31. Four teams tied at 32: Mike and Sandra Havens, Gary and Marlene Golembiski, Lance Pangerl and Bert Evans and Joe Lesniak and Gabe Rico. Next Friday’s event is a designated driver scramble.
Hole-in-Ones
Robert Smythe scored an Ace on the 16th hole at Las Barrancas. Congratulations Robert.
Upcoming Events
Mesa del Sol will host a 2-person Long Course Scramble May 16th. Contact paul@stratisgolf.com for details. Entry forms available in golf shop.
The next Desert Hills Men’s Association 2-man best ball is scheduled for May 30. Contact: bclark911@yahoo.com.
The Humane Society of Yuma Fore Paws Scramble will be held June 6. The field may be split between Desert Hills and Mesa del Sol. Contact ktatar@hsoyuma.com
Please send your golf results and event information to paul@stratisgolf.com.