In the Desert Hills Men’s Golf Association September Individual Stroke Play tournament Mario Robles shot even par 72 for the win. Leonard Gomez was one shot back at 73 and Danny Seul third at 74. Keith Neinast won the net division with a 68. Larry Bicknell, Terry Hanson and Bill Bort were all one shot back at 69.
In the Foothills Rotary Scramble at Mesa del Sol the team of Dustin Taulbee, Kevin Villegas, Rick Faris and Matt Villegas won net score of 52. Taco Ybarra, Robert Rodriquez, Jonathan Kennedy and Ray Loral won a scorecard playoff for second with a 55. Wiley Jameson, Jeremy Burnett, Tyrel Kelland and Chad Jameson were third, also at 55.
In the Moose league scramble the team of Randy LaBrasseur, Al Graham, Jacque Corbett and Dolores Vrooman took first place with a 37. Ron Sodlink, John Scott, Shirley Patterson and Bu Hammond were second at 39.
In the Foothills Men’s League Michael Costello, Rollie Harris and Larry Nicholson were the gross winners. Greg Beautie, Buddy Hartley and Bob Lecorchick won net.
In the Mesa del Sol Monday quota event Bill Slade took first with 5.04 points. Hank Browning was second at 4.52. Jack Parker was third and Tim Segrest fourth.
In Pinky’s Picks and Mesa del Sol Tim Segrest took first, with Gary Whitcomb second, Bill Griffith third and Steve Parrish fourth.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s Twilight league designated driver scramble Robert Clayton and Mike Daily won low net with a 30. Greg Cullison and Patrick Farrell were second at 32. Ben Armijo and Ben Fasavalu were third at 33. Chris Harmon and John Holbrook won gross with a 34. John Holbrook maintained the lead in the summer point race. Next week’s last event of the season is net individual stroke play.
In the Mesa del Sol Mixed Friday league 3 quota scramble Mary Kruse, David Lloyd, Carl Johnson and Bob Blair took first. Bill Dowding, Wayne Gunion, Michael Brick and Garry Sletten were second. Steve Parrish, Jack Parker, Roger Brown and Frank Manson were third.
In the Mesa del Sol Friday Twilight League scramble Adam and Mike Daily won low net with a 30. Mark Leeds and Arlen Ritter were second at 31. Mark and Cera Ford were third. Ernie Jimenez and Katie Vosler won gross with a 34.
Upcoming Events
Oct. 10: Mesa del Sol 2-Man Scramble, contact paul@stratisgolf.com
Nov. 7: Desert Hills Men’s Association 2-Man Scramble, contact bclark911@yahoo.com.
