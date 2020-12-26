In the Can Am Men’s league at Mesa del Sol Tim Segrest, Alan Young, Reg Marshall and Merle Baptiste took first with 65 pro points. Garry Sletten, Wayne Gunion, Matt Whittaker and Ray Butler were second at 60 points.
In the Las Barrancas Women’s league Loretta Schneider and Dorothy Gartner won gross. Maribeth Evens and Dawn Diamond were the net winners. In the Silver league Frank Russell, Hubert Gartner and Art McLaughlin won gross. Dennis Wagner, Dave Gellner and Tom Gsell were the net winners. Steve Strahm, Lisa Vickery, John Johnson and Mike Costello were on the winning team. In the Copper league Brian Healy and John Cullen won gross. Gary Hill and Royd Fettig were the net winners. Art McLaughlin, Carl Fritz, MK Hovden and Dennis Handel were on the winning team.
In the Foothills Executive Women’s league Loretta Schneider, Dawn Diamond and Julie Handralian won gross. Mabel Kampstra, Pat Gardner and Jeanne Holloway were the net winners. Vickie Steelman, Norie Meza, Bobbi Bellusci and Linda Wilder were on the winning team. In the Men’s league Steve Strahm, Frank Russell and Dennis Wagner won gross. Bob Vick, Doyle Ellis and Ted Walker were the net winners. Michael Costello, Tim Carstensen, Pint McMillan and Rollie Harris were on the winning team.
In the Foothill’s Par 3 Men’s league Ted Walker, Guy Follett and Greg Beatie won gross. Larry Hoffman, Dave Kern and Tom Hayden were the net winners. David Richelderfer, Bill Meinheit, Delbert Stove and Darryl Foreman were on the winning team.
In Al’s Picks at Mesa del Sol Hank Browning and Steve Parrish tied for first, Joyce Martin was third and Cliff Weber fourth. In Krogman’s Follies at Mesa del Sol Garry Sletten, Larry Colao, Brad Rohloff and Gord Little won with 55 points. Tom Thorp, Matt Whittaker and Dale Smith were second with 50 points.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s individual stroke play the gross flight winners were Mike Mikkola, Jerry Olson, Jack Parker and Jerry Timm. Net flight winners were Ken McNeil, Arnie Donovan, Wayne Gunion and Joe Paden.
Hole in Ones
Congratulations to Calvin Smith for his Ace on the 8th hole at Foothills Par 3.
Upcoming Events
January 1: Hangover Open at Mesa del Sol. 2-person best ball. Contact paul@stratisgolf.com.
January 2: Desert Hills Holiday Skins Game. Contact Rich Walton at 928-373-5220.
January 9: Military Match Play at Mesa del Sol. Retired Navy and Marines versus Retired Army and Air Force. Contact Gary at gary.golembiski@hotmail.com.
January 9: Desert Hills Men’s Golf Association 2-man modified chapman and scramble. Contact miguelzendejas24@gmail.com.
January 16 and 17: Mesa del Sol Seniors. Format is 36-hole individual stroke play with men’s and women’s division. Contact paul@stratisgolf.com.
January 16: City of Yuma Women’s Golf Championship. Enter by mail to City of Yuma Women’s Golf Championship, C/O Desert Hills Golf Course, 1245 West Desert Hills Drive, 85365.
January 30: Mesa del Sol Mixed Chapman. Contact paul@stratisgolf.com.
Please send your golf results and event information to paul@stratisgolf.com.