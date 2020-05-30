Mesa del Sol will conduct lesson clinics for juniors on Tuesdays beginning June 2nd. Mesa del Sol will also host a junior competition each Thursday beginning June 4th. Currently, lesson groups are divided into a group preparing for high school golf, or from 12 to 17 years of age and a beginners group for those 9 years of age and up. The junior competitions will be divided into age groups with beginners playing 9 holes and others playing 18 holes. For additional information contact paul@stratisgolf.com.
At Las Barrancas in the Silver League, Jack Joseph dominated winning both low gross and low net. John Cullen and Art McLaughlin were second and third gross. Al Smith, Larry Nicholson and Ron Gapp were net winners. Linda McLaughlin, Larry Villa, Greg Beatie and Harold Poppen were the team winners. In the Copper League Brian Healy and Art McLaughlin were the gross winners. Gary Hill and Mike Costello won net.
In the Foothills Men’s League, David Richelderfer and Greg Beatie were the gross winners. Ken Kingston and Dennis Wagner won net. Conrad Eisenach, Larry Nicholson, Bob Lecorchick and John Newberry were the team winners.
In the Mesa del Sol Monday Quota League, Shannon won the first flight with George Christopher second and Hank Browning third. Nancy Givens won the second flight with Tim Segrest second and Gina White third.
In the Moose Lodge scramble, the team of Steve Martin, Bob Peterson, Donna Brown and Loretta Holland won with a 69. Tom McIntire, Evelyn Pribble, Wojo and Rick Parks were second at 70.
In Pinky’s Picks at Mesa del Sol, Hank Browning finished first, Sandy Lee was second with Tim Segrest third and Garry Sletten fourth.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s Twilight League combined total event, Gary Golembiski and Terry Horsman won gross with a 79. Denney McKay and Mike Daily won low net with a 67. JR Henderson and John Holbrook were second with a 69. Robert Vaughan and Ernie Jimenez were third. John Holbrook continued his dominance in the spring point race. This week’s event is a 2-man combined total format.
In the Mesa del Sol Mixed Friday League individual format, the gross flight winners were Steve Martin, Bob Lauer and Marilyn Cotter. Net flight winners were Mary Kruse, Bill Dowding and Sam Samples.
In the Mesa del Sol Mixed Friday Twilight League shamble, Aaron Miller and John Holbrook won low gross with a 33. Mike Daily and JR Henderson won net with a 30. Andy Rico and Jonathan Kennedy were second with a 32 winning a scorecard playoff versus Mark and Nolan Ford. Arlen Ritter and Mark Leeds were fourth at 33. Next Friday’s event is a shamble.
Upcoming Events
The next Desert Hills Men’s Association is scheduled for June 20. Format is individual stroke play. Contact: bclark911@yahoo.com.
Crazy Earl’s Golf Bar Games will be held at Mesa del Sol and Crazy Earl’s June 27.
Yuma Golf & Country Club will host events honoring National Women’s Golf Week with clinics provided by Mark Croft Tuesday, June 2nd and Thursday the 4th. A 2-Women Modified Chapman/Scramble will be held Saturday and Sunday, June 6th and 7th. Contact Mark Croft at 928-304-1008 or Tami Harmon at 828-502-2465. The event features $900 in cash prizes.
Please send your golf results and event information to paul@stratisgolf.com.