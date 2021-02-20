In the Can Am Best Ball at Mesa del Sol, Lindy Smith and Muriel Scott won low net with a 65 in the women’s flight. Leanne Thom and Phyllis Mashburn were second. Colleen Scott and Shannon Mason won gross with a 79. Debi Mohr and Elaine Davis were second. In the men’s flight Ken McNeal and Bert Scott shot 66 to win low net. Dwayne Szmyrko and Rod Donner were second. Terry Matthews and Steve Martin won gross with a 70.
In the Yuma Golf and Country Club ladies league, Linda Cox won the A flight with Joy Mueller second. Sandy Williams won the B flight with Cora Tucker second.
In the Las Barrancas Women’s league, Loretta Schneider and Dawn Diamond won gross. Laurie Russell and Chris Tastad were the net winners. Dorothy Gartner, Ann Burton, Maribeth Evens and Linda Temple were on the winning team. In the Silver league Hubert Gartner, Carl Fritz and Frank Russell won gross. David Richelderfer, John Johnson and Gary Hill were the net winners. Doug Anderson, Frankie Allen, Dennis Stiles and Lisa Vickery were on the winning team. In the Copper league Carl Fritz and Frank Russell won gross. Gary Hill and Dennis Handel were the net winners. John Cullen, Frankie Allen, Paul Cook and David Richelderfer were on the winning team.
In the Foothills Executive Women’s league, Tammy Dyer, Loretta Schneider and Sandra Haun won gross. Linda Murphy, Mabel Kampstra and Lora Lee Whelan were the net winners. Sharon Sumner, Julie Handrahan, Rita Gravelle and Jeanne Holloway were on the winning team. In the Men’s league Frank Russell, David Richelderfer and Al Smith won gross. Pint McMillan, Larry Nicholson and Dan Sutherland were the net winners. Chuck Wilson, John Wressell, Bob Vick and Steve Strahm were on the winning team.
In the Foothills Par 3 Women’s league, Sandra Haun, Nancy Moyer and Joyce Steffans won gross. Sharon Dice, Laura Koepke and Karen Myszewshi were the net winners. Geneil Wilson, Valerie Jensen, Wilma George and Jan Wiebold were on the winning team. In the Men’s league Dee Larson, Dave Sack and David Richelderfer won gross. Bob Campagna, Ken McCarrell and Earl Holtkamp were the net winners. Glade Roe, Jerry Greene, Ken Sack and Howard Pickerell were on the winning team.
In the Can Am men’s group at Mesa del Sol, Dwayne Szmyrko, George Alcorn, Bill Slade and Brad Rohloff took first with 74 points. Ray Throckmorton, Don Reaksecker, Tim Segrest and Terry Matthews were second at 69. Matt Whittaker, Jerry Timm and Ray Butler were third at 65 points.
In the Moose Lodge scramble at Mesa del Sol, Randy Pacheco, Wojo, Shirley Shepley and Frank Domantay took first with a 72. Jan Pacheco, Dianne Bailey, Evelyn Pribble and Charlie Kline were second at 73. The team of Bud Hammond, Shirley Patterson, Jim Flood and Bob Lauer tied the team of Rick Parks, Dana Brown, Chuck Holland and Ron Sodlink at 74.
At Mesa del Sol in Al’s Picks, Rod Donner won first. Steve Parrish was second with Wayne Winslow third and Dave Lloyd fourth. In a huge run-a-way in Krogman’s Follies Hugh Strain, Tom McFarland, Matt Whittaker and Ray Butler won with 75 points. Ken King, Fred Hancewicz, Art Scott and Dale Smith were second with 58 points.
In the Mesa del Sol Ladies league, Phyllis Mashburn won the 2021 Cup Championship winning the final match 2 and 1. Natasha Heredia took second. In regular ladies day competition the gross flight winners were Anita Rosemeyer, Marilyn Cotter, Phyllis Mashburn and Jo-Ann Givens. Net flight winners were Cheryl Mikkola, Jeannie McFarland, Natasha Heredia and LeAnn Thom.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s league individual play gross, flight winners were Dale Smith, David Doherty, Dale Balmer and Bill Griffith. Net flight winners were Ray Butler, Reg Marshal, Tom McFarland and Jerry Timm.
Hole in One
Congratulations to Steve Olafson making his first hole in one and the 17th at Mesa del Sol.
Upcoming Events
March 6: Desert Hills Men’s Association individual gross and net tourney: Contact miquelzendejas24@gmail.com.
March 13: Freefall School Scramble at Mesa del Sol. Contact todd.greene@roadrunner .com.
March 20: Yuma Foothills Rotary Scramble at Coyote Wash. Contact dietmarus@yahoo.com.
March 20: Right Turn for Veterans Scramble. Contact Elaine at office@cfsyuma.com.
Please send your golf results and event information to paul@stratisgolf.com.