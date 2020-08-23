At Las Barrancas in the Silver League, Jack Joseph won gross with Brian Healy second. Jack Joseph also won low net with Greg Beatie and Roger Sprague in second and third. Art McLaughlin, Johnny Chambell, Terry Longworth and Maribeth Evans were the team winners.
In the Foothills Men’s League, Greg Beatie and Dennis Wagner were the gross winners. Larry Nicholson and Paul McLaughlin won net.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s Twilight League black and blue scramble Robert Vaughan and Ernie
Jimenez won low net with a 32. Richard Poel and Mike Havens were second at 30 in a scorecard playoff. Tark Rush and Steve Schulte were third. Aaron Miller John Holbrook won gross with a 33. John Holbrook maintained the lead in the summer point race. Next week’s event is a black and blue net scramble.
In the Mesa del Sol Mixed Friday League 3 person team event Bill Dowding, Gary Whitcomb and Sam Samples won with a team total 2 over par. Hank Browning, Marilyn Cotter and Garry
Sletten were second at 4 over. Randy Stickles, Connie Donner and Tim Segrest tied Rod Donner, Raymond Throckmorton and Michael Brick for third at 5 over par.
In the Mesa del Sol Friday Twilight League best ball, Marc Myers got an assist from Aaron Miller to win low net with a 32 in a scorecard playoff. Archie Abeyta and Hector Corona were second. Aaron Miller and John Holbrook won low gross with a 32. Next week’s format is a net best ball.
Upcoming Events:
September 12: Friends of Patrick Velarde Scramble. Contact rochoa1961@gmail.com or ptvelarde@yahoo.com.
September 19: Desert Hills Men’s Association Individual Stroke Play. Contact bclark911@yahoo.com.
September 19: Gila Ridge High School Golf Teams Scramble, raising funds for the Girls and Boys golf teams. Contact paul@stratisgolf.com.
September 25, 26, 27: Yuma Golf & Country Club Men’s Best Ball. Contact the golf shop.
September 26: Foothills Rotary Scramble. Contact dietmarus@yahoo.com.
Please send your golf results and event information to paul@stratisgolf.com.