Coyote Wash Golf Course is hosting their Season Opener Tournament Friday, November 20th. The format is a 4-person scramble and begins with an 8:00 shotgun start. Cost is $75 per player. Contact Rudy Terrazas at coyotewashgolf@town.wellton.az.us.
In the Desert Hills Ladies group, Cookie Little won Ace of the Month. Marilyn Cotter won low gross. Karen Gallagher won low net. Special event winners were Cindy Florez, Jolayne Williams, Lola Stone and Zeline Littte.
In the Las Barrancas Silver League, Mike Costello, Brian Healy and John Gaskins won gross. Elmer Gill, Greg Beatie and MK Hovden were the net winners. Steve Strahm, Bill Barnhart, Conrad Eisenach and Jerry Roberts were on the winning team. In the Copper league Larry Garrett and JJ Skinner won gross. John Cullen and Al Smith were the net winners. Jack Joseph, Larry Villa, Dennis Handel and Carl Fritz were on the winning team.
In the Foothill Executive Men’s league, Frank Russell and Rollie Harris won gross. Pint McMillan and Steve Strahm were the net winners. Mike Costello, Jim Hartley, Gene Reynolds and Buddy Hartley were on the winning team. In the Women’s league Loretta Schneider and Dawn Diamond won gross. Linda McLaughlin and Maribeth Evens were the net winners.
In the Foothills Par 3 Men’s league, David Richelderfer, Ken McCarrel and Ken Sack won gross. Jack Costello, Bob Campagna and Tom Mix were the net winners. In the Women’s league Linda Wilder and Sherry Sack won gross. Dona Williams and Carol Franzen were the net winners. Lori Tremblay, Karen Myszewski, Leslie Woodside and Nancy Sirois were on the winning team.
In the Moose league scramble at Mesa del Sol, Ron Hardin, Jim Ross, Bill Johnson and Loretta Holland won with a 35. Larry Gray, Frank Domantay, Jacque Corbett and Bud Hammond were second at 36. Bob Chidester, Ken Rose, Dianne Bailey and Joyce Hardin were third at 37.
In the Can Am Men’s league at Mesa del Sol 3 best ball format, the team of Mike Mikkola, Hank Browning, Garrett McKeeman and Jerry Timm won with 60 points. Brad Rohloff, Matt Whittaker, Jerry Olson and Tom McFarland were second at 59. Ray Butler, Steve Parrish, Jack Parker and Clifford Weber were third at 56.
In Al’s Picks at Mesa del Sol, Connie Tim Segrest won first, with Bob Blair second, Sandy Lee third and Marilyn Cotter fourth.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s 2-man scramble, Steve Parrish and Hank Browning won low gross with a 69. Larry Colao and Randy Stickles won low net with a 67 winning a scorecard playoff versus the teams of Brad Rohloff and Dave Henager, Jeff Sloboden and Kris Sockwell.
Upcoming Events
November 21 & 22: Desert Mesa Cup Matches at Desert Hills and Mesa del Sol.
December 5 & 6: Desert Hills Men’s Association Club Championship, contact Bruce at bclark911@yahoo.com
December 5 & 6: Mesa del Sol Ladies Open, contact Shannon at shannon@stratisgolf.com.
December 12: 2-Person Shamble, contact paul@stratis golf.com
Please send your golf results and event information to paul@stratisgolf.com.