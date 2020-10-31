Coyote Wash Golf Course is hosting their Season Opener Tournament Friday, Nov. 20th .
The format is a 4-person scramble and begins with an 8:00 shotgun start. Cost is $75 per player. Contact Rudy Terrazas at coyotewashgolf@town.wellton.az.us.
In extreme wind and dust at Mesa del Sol in the Monday quota event, Gary Sletten took first with 3.16 points. Tim Segrest was second at .56. Marilyn Cotter was third.
In Al’s Picks at Mesa del Sol, Connie Donner took first, with Phyllis Mashburn second, Bill Griffith third and Jack Parker fourth.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s individual competition, the gross flight winners were David Givens, Don Reaksecker, Wayne Gunion and Michael Brick. The net flight winners were Steve Martin, Larry Colao, Bill Griffith and Tim Segrest.
Upcoming Events
November 7: Desert Hills Men’s Association 2-Man Scramble, contact bclark911@yahoo.com.
November 21 & 22: Desert Mesa Cup Matches at Desert Hills and Mesa del Sol.
December 5 & 6: Desert Hills Men’s Association Club Championship, contact Bruce at bclark911@yahoo.com
December 5 & 6: Mesa del Sol Ladies Open, contact Shannon at shannon@stratisgolf.com.
Please send your golf results and event information to paul@stratisgolf.com.