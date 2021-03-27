Deb Mohr won the Yuma Golf and Country Club Women’s Club Championship. Flight winners were Linda Cox, Elaine Davis and Ellen Scott.
In the Foothills Rotary Coyote Wash Scramble, a 3-way tie was broken by scorecard playoff with Greg Wilkinson, Ricky Rinehart, Tony DeAnda and Gabe Plaza winning first. Larry Killman, Brandon Howard, Adolfo Ponce and Steve Juarez were second with Rick Baughn, Richard Baughn Jr., Damien Hernandez and Martin Hernandez Jr. third.
In the Right Turn for Yuma Veterans Scramble at Mesa del Sol, Eric Brandt, Frank Russell, Brian Healy and John Cullen won with a 49. Ken Darby, Kevin Anderson, Cathy Gardner and Jermie Gardner were second. Brian Tyson, DJ Moss, Ray Cervantes and Jason Rogers were third.
In the Las Barrancas Women’s League, Loretta Schneider and Dorothy Gartner won gross. Dawn Diamond and Maribeth Evens were the net winners. Tammy Dyer, Dona Laidlaw, Ann Burton and Laurie Russell were on the winning team. In the Silver League David Richelderfer, Carl Fritz and Frank Russell won gross. Tom Gsell, Gene Reynolds and Ted Walker were the net winners. Jerry Roberts, John Gaskins, Jim Kerlee and John Newberry were on the winning team. In the Copper League Hubert Gartner and Frank Russell won gross. Gary Hill and Gary Sather were the net winners. Frankie Allen, Mark Hammons, Dennis Bucklew and MK Hovden were on the winning team.
In the Foothills Executive Women’s league, Loretta Schneider, Linda Wilder and Dorothy Gartner won gross. Geneil Wilson, Eddie Medina and Mabel Kampstra were the net winners. Dawn Diamond, Ann Burton, Joan Costello and Elaine Corbet were on the winning team. In the Men’s League John Gaskins, Rollie Harris and Doug Kirby won gross. Larry Slocum, Dennis Seamons and Jerry Gardner were the net winners. David Richelderfer, Jim Daily, Steve Gutierrez and Russ Trowbridge were on the winning team.
In the Foothills Par 3 Women’s League, Elaine Corbet, Tammy Dyer and Val Gleave won gross. Dona Williams, Katie Rixie and Renee McCarrell were the net winners. Peggy Chatwell, Rita Gravelle, Jane Weeden and Irene Davis were on the winning team. In the Men’s League David Richelderfer, Greg Beatie and Rob Grause won gross. Norm Nash, Bill Meinhelt and Dirk Gleysteen were the net winners. Earl Holtkamp, Ted Walker, Jerry Greene and Mike Dupuis were on the winning team.
In the Can Am Men’s League at Mesa del Sol, Sam Samples, Maurice Thom, Carl Johnson and Mike Mikkola took first with 66 points. Garry Sletten, Larry Colao, Wayne Winslow and Terry Matthews were second at 59. Ken King, Ray Throckmorton, Don Reaksecker and Brad Rohloff were third also with 59 points.
In the Moose Lodge Scramble at Mesa del Sol, Randy Pacheco, Ken Doe, Chuck Holland and Rick McConnell won with a 73. Loretta Holland, Shirley Shepley, Jim Flood and Juan Batista were second with a 75. Jan Pacheco, Diana Bird, Randy Light and Frank Domantay tied with Barb Chambers, Shirley Patterson, WOJO and Bob Lauer for third at 76.
In Al’s Picks at Mesa del Sol, Marilyn Cotter took first. Rod Donner was second, with Mike Mikola and Cheryl Mikkola tied for third. In Krogman’s Follies at Mesa del Sol Ken King, Hugh Strain, Ken McNeal and Ray Butler won with 66 points. Dave Henager, Larry Colao, Reg Marshall and Terry Matthews were second with 64 points. Mike Wayrynen, Wayne Gunion, Art Scott and Bill Dowding were third with 53 points.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s Twilight League, Mark Bergman and Ernie Jimenez won low gross and low net with a 33, 30. Eddie Nelson and John Holbrook were second net with a 31. Mike Daily and Denney McKay were third net also with a 31.
In the Mesa del Sol Ladies League cross country format, the gross flight winners were Shannon Mason, Connie Donner, Natasha Heredia and Carrie Beloit. The net flight winners were Joanna Nealer, Colleen Scott, Cindy Florez and Leann Thom.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s Association individual play, the gross flight winners were Hank Browning, Don Reaksecker, Jack Parker and Tim Segrest. The net flight winners were Steve Parrish, Jerry Olson, Carl Johnson and Willie Peterson.
In the Sunday Couples at Mesa del Sol, Laura and Andy Hilsenteger won low gross with a 66. Cindy Florez and Tom Rutherford were the low net winners at 61.
Upcoming Events
April 9 & 10: 36th Annual P. K. Hodges Hospice of Yuma Scramble. Contact amunoz@hospiceofyuma.com.
April 10: The American Legion Amateur Tour at Desert Hills. Contact www.legiongolftour.com.
April 17 & 18: Desert Hills Men’s Association Club Championship. Contact miguelzendejas24@gmail.com.