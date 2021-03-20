In the 12th Annual Military Freefall School scramble, Cathy Gardner led the team of Dan Tortolano, Ken Darby and Jermie Gardner to victory with a net 41. The team of David White, Jordan White, Justin Craig and Tom Harrison were second.
In the Cocopah Ladies Club this season’s Medallion Cup, winners were Di Plumb low gross and Lanette Inman low net. Most improved for the season was Sherri Morse.
In the Yuma Golf & Country Club Women’s league net event, the first flight winners were Cora Tucker with Elaine Davis second. Second flight winners were Sandy Williams with Carma Graham second.
In the Las Barrancas Women’s league, Loretta Schneider and Tammy Dyer won gross. Dorothy Gartner and Dona Laidlaw were the net winners. In the Silver league, Hubert Gartner, Frank Russell and Rollie Harris won gross. Paul Cook, Jim Daly and Ron Thacker were the net winners. Gary Hill, Don Miller, Bill Barnhart and Mike Costello were on the winning team. In the Copper league, Hubert Gartner, Frank Russell and John Cullen won gross. Art McLaughlin, Mike Costello and Dennis Handel were the net winners. Dave Forest, David Richelderfer, JJ Skinner and Franke Allen were on the winning team.
In the Foothills Executive Women’s league, Loretta Schneider, Dorothy Gartner and Laurie Gsell won gross. Pat Green, Dona Williams and Ann Burton were the net winners. Bobbi Bellusci, Sharon Sumner, Dona Laidlaw and Linda Murphy were on the winning team. In the Men’s league Frank Russell, John Gaskins, Rollie Harris and Steve Strahm won gross. Jim Hartley, Dale Radcliff and Dennis Phillips were the net winners. Steve Gutierrez, Benny Cool, Bob Lecrochick and Ted Walker were on the winning team.
In the Foothills Par 3 Women’s league, Tammy Dyer, Dorothy Gartner and Geneil Wilson won gross. Valerie Jensen, Nancy Sirois and Kristin Enger were the net winners. Carol Gaskins, Katie Rixie, Renee McCarrel and Suzanne Hammons were on the winning team. In the Men’s league Ted Walker, Mike Costello and Darryl Dupuis won gross. Bruce Chatwell, Palmer Hundtoft and Larry Hoffman were the net winners. Delbert Stover, Gene Reynolds, Rob Grause and Ken McCarrel were on the winning team.
In the Can Am men’s group at Mesa del Sol in scorecard playoffs, Ken King, Matt Whittaker, Hugh Strain and Steve Parrish took first with 65 points. Bruce Gillet, Dwayne Szmyrko, Brad Rohloff and Chris Althof were second at 65. Larry Colao, Bill Slade and Bill Dowding were third with 65 points. Jack Parker Roger Howerton, Maurice Thom and Ken Givens fourth, at 65.
At Mesa del Sol in Al’s Picks, Steve Parrish and Hank Browning tied for first. Jerry Olson was third with Cheryl and Mike Mikkola tied for fourth. In Krogman’s Follies Tom McFarland, Fred Hancewicz, Bill Dowding and Brad Rohloff won with 68 points. Ken King, Art Scott, Reg Marshall and Matt Whittaker were second with 64 points.
In the Mesa del Sol Ladies league Cha, Cha, Cha format, the team of Leann Thom, Joyce Martin, Jeannie McFarland and Mary Kruse took first with a 172 total. Donna Brown, Darla Peterson, Laura Hilsenteger and Cathy Francis were second at 129. Dona Conzelman, Ann Weber, Zelina Little and Joanna Nealer were third at 133.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s Association 2-man best ball, Mac Kilgo and Bob Holloway won gross with a 71. On the net side, Wayne Winslow and Dale Balmer won with a 60. Bill Slade and Bill Griffith were second at 61.
In the Sunday Couples at Mesa del Sol, Shirley and Rob Rutledge won low gross with a 69. Shirley and Jim Shepley were the low net winners at 67.
Hole in Ones
Congratulations to Richard Smith for his Ace on the 8th hole at Yuma Golf & Country Club.
Upcoming Events
March 24: Mesa del Sol Men’s twilight league play begins at 4:30. Call the golf shop to sign up.
March 27: The 2-person best ball, combined total, alternate shot “The Spring Thing”: Contact paul@stratisgolf.com.
April 9 & 10: 36th Annual P. K. Hodges Hospice of Yuma Scramble. Contact amunoz@hospiceofyuma.com.
April 17 & 18: Desert Hills Men’s Association Club Championship. Contact miguelzendejas24@gmail.com