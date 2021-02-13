In the Desert Hills Men’s Association 2 man best ball, Danny Seul and Enrique Neri won low gross with a 68. Gabe Plaza and Enrique Guzman tied for second at even par with Carlos Gallegos and Christian Gallegos. Tommy Middleton and Eric Brandt won the net side with a 59. Lloyd Buck and Marc Grande were second at 60.
In the 2-Lady Scramble at Mesa del Sol, Colleen Scott and Shannon Mason won gross with a 69. Darla Peterson and Sandra Lee won net with a 49. Julie Butcher and Connie Sims tied the team of Regina Twomey and Karina Jones for best coordinated outfits. In the Pick it up, throw it, that’s a Gimme flight Barb Sanders and Tasha Heredia won gross with a 71. Lynette Bennett and Zelina Little were second with a 72.
In the Cocopah Ladies Club the Ace of the Month, winners were November: Di Plumb gross and Denice Hebich net. December: Kathy Schmidt gross and Carol Poirier net. January: Sharon Duncan gross and Nina Nyman net. February: Sheri Cotner gross and Margaret Lowenberg net.
In the Las Barrancas Women’s league, Loretta Schneider and Dorothy Gartner won gross. Tammy Dyer and Ann Burton were the net winners. In the Silver league Frank Russell, John Gaudreau and David Richelder won gross. Paul Cook, Paul McLaughlin and Ron Thacker were the net winners. Jack Joseph, Butch Ritten, Larry Engler and Larry Garrett were on the winning team. In the Copper league Carl Fritz and Frankie Allen won gross. Gary Hill and MK Hovden were the net winners. Frank Russell, Gary Sather, Mark Hammons and Don Miller were on the winning team.
In the Foothills Executive Women’s league, Dorothy Gartner, Laurie Russell and Loretta Schneider won gross. Eileen Widison, Sandra Haun and Linda Wilder were the net winners. Vickie Steelman, Ardean Oulette, Mary Banks and Pat Green were on the winning team. In the Men’s league Rollie Harris, Frank Russell, and David Richelderfer won gross. Jerry Gardner, Al Smith and Russ Trowbridge were the net winners. Howard Pickerill, Roger Sprague, Guy Follett and Butch Robideau were on the winning team.
In the Foothills Par 3 Women’s league, Sandra Haun, Linda Temple and Peggy Chatwell won gross. Carla Grove, Geneil Wilson and Mary Hillman were the net winners. Elaine Corbet, Cheryl Larson, Kristin Enger and Joyce Steffans were on the winning team. In the Men’s league David Richelderfer, Michael Costello and Tom Gsell won gross. Lee Marcum, Ken Howard and John Veretto were the net winners. Dee Larson, Palmer Hundtoff, Dave Kern and Mike Barrett were on the winning team.
In the Can Am men’s group at Mesa del Sol, Garry Sletten, Wayne Gunion, Chris Althof and Mike Mikkola took first with 82 points. Jerry Olson, Reg Marshall, George Alcorn and Ken Givens were second at 72. Tom McFarland, Don Reaksecker and Henry Browning were third at 64 points.
At Mesa del Sol in Al’s Picks, Bill Slade won first. Jerry Olson was second with Jim Peterson third with Cliff Weber fourth. In Krogman’s Follies Dave Henager, Art Scott, Wayne Winslow and Dick Bosch won with 75 points. Ken King, Reg Marshall and Dale Smith were second with 69 points.
In the Mesa del Sol Ladies league, the gross flight winners were Anita Rosemeyer, Jeannie McFarland, Phyllis Mashburn and Judy Larden. Net flight winners were Barb Sanders, Joyce Martin, Cindy Florez and Vonnie Bosch.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s league individual quota format, Hank Browning won gross with 4 points. Reg Marshal was second with 2 and Jerry Olson third with 0 points. On the net side, Sam Samples was first with 4 points. Joe Paden was second with 3. Multiple players had 2 points with Jerry Timm winning the tiebreaker.
Hole in One
Shirley Shipley aced the 5th hole at Mesa del Sol while playing with the Moose.
Upcoming Events
February 23: Jacob Louis Daily Memorial Scramble in conjunction with the Yuma Fresh Vegetable Association at Mesa del Sol.
March 6: Desert Hills Men’s Association individual gross and net tourney: Contact miquelzendejas24@gmail.com.
March 13: Freefall School Scramble at Mesa del Sol. Contact todd.greene@roadrunner .com.
March 20: Yuma Foothills Rotary Scramble at Coyote Wash. Contact dietmarus@yahoo.com.
March 20: Right Turn for Veterans Scramble. Details to follow.
