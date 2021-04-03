Gabe Plaza added to his list of titles winning the Yuma Golf and Country Club Men’s Club Championship. Steve Stechman won the net division. Dave Sellers won low gross in the Seniors division. In the Yuma Golf and Country Club Ladies League weekly event, flight winners were Tami Harmon, Ellen Scott, Carolyn Autrey and Joanne Babiars.
In the Las Barrancas Women’s League, Dorothy Gartner and Loretta Schneider won gross. Laurie Russell and Bobbi Bellusci were the net winners. In the Silver League Art McLaughlin, Hubert Gartner and Frank Russell won gross. Loretta Schneider, Dennis Handel and Bob Lecorchick were the net winners. Brian Healy, Leon Peterson, Lyle Wheeler and Butch Ritten were on the winning team. In the Copper League Hubert Gartner and Carl Fritz won gross. John Cullen and Gary Sather were the net winners. Brian Healy, Dennis Bucklew, MK Hovden and David Richelderfer were on the winning team.
In the Foothills Executive Women’s league, Dorothy Gartner and Loretta Schneider won gross. Betsy Williams and Pam Herring were the net winners. Linda Murphy, Dawn Diamond, Maribeth Evens and Carol Franzen were on the winning team. In the Men’s League Frank Russell, Rollie Harris and Ted Walker won gross. Pat Mathieu, Elliot Johnson and Ben Ruybal were the net winners. Tim Carstensen, Doug Kirby, Chuck Wilson and Dennis Wagner were on the winning team.
In the Foothills Par 3 Women’s League, Tammy Dyer, Jill Grause and Elaine Corbet won gross. Kathy Gleysteen, Trudy Ault and Rita Gravelle were the net winners. Nancy Sirois, Sue Jelinek, Linda Wilder and June Garcia were on the winning team. In the Men’s League David Richelderfer, Mike Costello and Norm Nash won gross. Larry Hoffman, Greg Beatie and Tom Mix were the net winners. Roger Sprague, Harold Hartman, Dee Larson and Ted Walker were on the winning team.
In the Can Am Men’s League at Mesa del Sol, Larry Colao, Matt Whittaker, Bruce Gillett and George Alcorn took first with 69 points. Jerry Olson, Ken King, Maurice Thom and Ken Givens were second at 66. Bill Dowding, Sam Samples, Jim Pederson and Terry Matthews were tied for third with Ray Butler, Jerry Timm and Alan Young at 64 points.
In the Moose Lodge Scramble at Mesa del Sol, Jan Pacheco, Bob Peterson, Al Graham and Bob Lauer won with a 69. Rick Parks, WOJO, Chuck Holland and Frank Domantay were second with a 72. Bud Hammond, Donna Morris, Jim Flood and Jim Shepley were third at 73.
In Al’s Picks at Mesa del Sol, Ann Weber took first. Sandy Lee was second, with Cliff Weber third and Jerry Olson fourth. In Krogman’s Follies at Mesa del Sol Tom Thorp, Hugh Strain, Reg Marshal and Matt Whittaker won with 63 points. Dave Henager, Tom Mozley, Ken McNeal and Terry Matthews were second with 62 points. Ken King, Tom McFarland, Art Scott and Ray Butler were third with 60 points.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s Twilight League scramble, Mitch Lebrecht and Mike Walters won in a 5 team scorecard playoff with a net 30. Ron Ward and Alex Mowry won low gross with a 32. John Hodges and Jon Kennedy were second. Mike Daily and Denney McKay tied Ben Fasavalu and John Holbrook for third. Next week’s event is a shamble.
In the Mesa del Sol Ladies League individual play, the gross flight winners were Shannon Mason - 84, Barb Sanders - 85, Phyllis Mashburn – 95 and Betty Szmyrko - 99. The net flight winners were Selma Cusick, Deb Peterson, Laura Hilsenteger and Ruth Koenig.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s Association individual quota event, Gary Whitcomb won with 5 points. Hugh Strain was second with 4 points. Steve Parrish, Mike Mikkola and David Henager each had 3 points.
Hole in Ones
Royd Fettig aced the 12th hole at Las Barrancas. Congratulations Royd.
Upcoming Events
April 9 & 10: 36th Annual P. K. Hodges Hospice of Yuma Scramble. Contact amunoz@hospiceofyuma.com.
April 10: The American Legion Amateur Tour at Desert Hills. Contact www.legiongolftour.com.
April 17 & 18: Desert Hills Men’s Association Club Championship. Contact miguelzendejas24@gmail.com.