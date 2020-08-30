In the Mesa del Sol Friday Twilight League best ball Glenn Matthews dominated the par 3s winning both closest to the hole contest making net Ones on each hole, carrying his son in law Brandon Ordway to win low net with 27. Arlen Ritter with an assist from a blind draw was second at 29. Marc Myers and Matthew Leonardo were third at 31. Aaron Miller and John Holbrook won low gross with a 32. Next week’s format is a red, white and blue best ball.
At Las Barrancas in the Silver League Brian Healy and John Cullen were the gross winners. Frankie Allen and Larry Villa won low net. Greg Beatie, Art McLaughlin, Ron Gapp and Conrad Eisenach were the team winners.
In the Foothills Men’s League Bob Lecorchick and Greg Beatie were the gross winners. Roger Sprague and Ken Kingston won net.
In the Mesa del Sol Aug. 17 th quota league Steve Parrish won first with 8.03 points. Sam Samples was second at 1.74. Bill Dowding was third with Phyllis Mashburn fourth. On Aug. 24th Hank Browning won first with 4.92 points. Jerry Timm was second at 3.35. Rod Donner was third and Bill Slade fourth.
In Pinky’s Picks at Mesa del Sol on Aug. 19 Pete Pedrero finished first, Sam Samples second and Tim Segrest third. On Aug. 26 Connie Donner finished first with Bill Slade second and Rod Donner third.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s Twilight League black and blue scramble Steve Schulte and Mike Havens won low net with a 30. Ernie Jimenez and Robert Vaughan were second at 31. Mike Daily and Denney McKay were third. Aaron Miller and John Holbrook won gross with a 33. John Holbrook maintained the lead in the summer point race. Next week’s event is a 4 quota net scramble.
In the Mesa del Sol Mixed Friday League individual stroke play gross flight winners were Bill Dowding, Rod Donner and Garry Sletten. Net flight winners were Shannon Mason, Marilyn Cotter and Roger Brown.
Upcoming Events
September 12: Friends of Patrick Velarde Scramble. Contact rochoa1961@gmail.com or ptvelarde@yahoo.com.
September 19: Desert Hills Men’s Association Individual Stroke Play. Contact bclark911@yahoo.com.
September 19: Gila Ridge High School Golf Teams Scramble, raising funds for the Girls and Boys golf teams. Contact paul@stratisgolf.com.
September 25, 26, 27: Yuma Golf & Country Club Men’s Best Ball. Contact the golf shop.
September 26: Foothills Rotary Scramble. Contact dietmarus@yahoo.com.
Please send your golf results and event information to paul@stratisgolf.com.