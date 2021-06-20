In the Silver League at Las Barrancas Mike Costello and Rollie Harris won gross. Stuart Evens and Jim Kerlee were the net winners. Bob Lecorchick, Conrad Eisenach, Ken Kingston and Frankie Allen were on the winning team.
In the Moose Lodge Scramble at Mesa del Sol Rick Parks, Cheryl Arndt, Peggy Quinn and Randy Light won with a 34. Debbie Kalac, Donna Morris, Ron Sodlink and Bob Lauer were second at 35.
In the Mesa del Sol Monday Quota League Steve Parrish took first place in a scorecard playoff with 4.97 points. Don Reaksecker was second also at 4.97. Hank Browning was third with 2.17. In Al’s Picks Marilyn Cotter organized, paired, scored and won first place. Garry Sletten was second and Tom McFarland third.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s Twilight League Big Cup/little cup Combined Total format and under excessive heat, Mike Daily and Denney McKay won with a net 63. Jon Green and Josh Hodges were second at 64. Gabe and Andy Rico won low gross with a 71. With two weeks to go, Mike Daily added to his lead in the spring point race. Next week’s event is a Big Cup/little cup combined total format.
In the Mesa del Sol Friday Open League 3-person team aggregate points format Mike Brick and Mary Kruse and a blind draw won with 110 points. Marilyn Cotter, Tom McFarland and Shannon Mason were second at 101.
In the Mesa del Sol Friday Mixed League Big Cup/little cup Best Ball Andrue Jimenez and Gary Golembiski won in a scorecard playoff with a net 31. Arlen Ritter and Mark Leeds were second also with a 31. Nolan Ford with help from Mark Ford won low gross with a 34. Next week’s event is a 2-person, Big Cup/little cup net best ball.
Upcoming Events:
June 26: 4th Annual May Out Golf Classic 4-Person Scramble at Desert Hills. Entry forms available in golf shop.
