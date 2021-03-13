Dale Smith won the Mesa del Sol Men’s Association Club Championship with rounds of 71 and 74. David Givens won overall low net. Gross flight winners were Mike Mikkola, Reg Marshal, Jerry Olson and Ray Throckmorton. Net flight winners were Ray Butler, Dave Doherty, Hugh Strain and Tom Thorp.

In the Cocopah Ladies Club the Ace of the Year, winners were Di Plumb gross and Carol Poirier net.

In the Desert Hills Men’s Club individual competition, net flight winners were Bobby Contreras and Ryan McNeece. Gross flight winners were Gabe Plaza and Andy Hovanec.

In the Yuma Golf & Country Club Women’s league net eclectic play, first flight winners were Tami Harmon first and Juanita Hornung second. Second flight winners were Ellen Scott first, with Stephanie Thiel and Nancy Rands tied for second.

In the Las Barrancas Women’s league, Loretta Schneider and Dorothy Gartner won gross. Maribeth Evens and Chris Tastad were the net winners. Tammy Dyer, Dawn Diamond, Laurie Russell and Linda Temple were on the winning team. In the Silver league, Frank Russell, John Cullen and Hubert Gartner won gross. Larry Engler, Art McLaughlin and Elmer Gill were the net winners. Mike Costello, Elliott Johnson, Rollie Harris and Doreen Forest were on the winning team. In the Copper league, Carl Fritz and Tony Hammons won gross. Jim Kerlee and MK Hovden were the net winners. Dennis Handel, Larry Garrett, John Cullen and David Richelderfer were on the winning team.

In the Foothills Executive Women’s league, Dorothy Gartner, Loretta Schneider and Donna Laidlaw won gross. Pat Green, Eddie Medina and Ann Burton were the net winners. Julie Handrahan, Rita Gravelle, Maggie Lee and Bev Booth were on the winning team. In the Men’s league Rollie Harris, Ted Walker and Ken Sutton won gross. Dennis Phillips, Dave Hoffman and Tim Delaney were the net winners. Mike Costello, Carl Hammons, Frank Cieplik and Bob Lecrochick were on the winning team.

In the Foothills Par 3 Women’s league, Linda Wilder, Sherry Sack and Nancy Moyer won gross. Lorinda Bitz, Carol Gaskins and Dona Williams were the net winners. Jill Grause, Deb Passino, Wilma George and Dorothy Harker were on the winning team. In the Men’s league, Howard Pickerill, David Richelderfer and Ted Walk won gross. Ken Howard, Norm Nash and Earl Holtkamp were the net winners. Ken Sack, Terry Wright, Curt Treadwell and Mel Smith were on the winning team.

In the Can Am men’s group at Mesa del Sol, Ben Hutchison, Dwayne Szmyrko, Don Reaksecker and Mike Mikkola took first with 80 points. Bill Slade, Dale Smith, Murray McDonald and Ray Butler were second at 71. Roger Howerton, Carl Johnson, Jack Parker and Chris Althof were third at 67 points.

In the Moose Lodge scramble at Mesa del Sol, Loretta Holland, Shirley Patterson, Jim Flood and Frank Domantay took first with a 71. Bud Hammond, Dianne Bailey, Chuck Holland and Bob Lauer were second at 74. Rick Parks, WOJO, Al Graham and Charlie Kline were third at 75.

At Mesa del Sol in Al’s Picks, Joyce Martin won first. Jerry Olson was second with Bill Slade third and Steve Parrish fourth. In Krogman’s Follies Fred Hancewicz, Tom McFarland, Reg Marshal and Derek Bosch won with 69 points. Dave Henager, Dave Doherty, Larry Colao and Terry Matthews were second with 62 points.

In the Mesa del Sol Ladies league individual play, gross flight winners were Shannon Mason, Phyllis Mashburn, Darla Peterson and Donna Brown. Net flight winners were Deb Peterson, Colleen Scott, Natasha Heredia and Ruth Koenig.

In the Mesa del Sol Men’s Association 4-man scramble, Roland Vorrath, George Alcorn, Andy Hilsenteger and Terry Matthews took first with a 17 under par 55. Three teams tied for second at 15 under. They were: Jerry Timm, David Lloyd, Don Reaksecker and Steve Parrish; Bob Sage, Tom McFarland, Bill Comstock and Matt Whittaker; and Harry McKemy, Dale Balmer, Ken Givens and Steve Martin.

In the Sunday Couples at Mesa del Sol, Lynette and Rusty were low gross with a 64. Cookie and Don Little were the low net winners.

Hole in Ones

Playing in the Can Am Men’s event at Mesa del Sol Larry Colao made an ace on the 8th hole. He was soon followed by Garry Sletten who aced the 13th.

Upcoming Events

March 20: Yuma Foothills Rotary Scramble at Coyote Wash. Contact dietmarus@yahoo.com.

March 20: Right Turn for Veterans Scramble. Contact Elaine at office@cfsyuma.com.

March 27: The 2-person best ball, combined total, alternate shot “The Spring Thing”: Contact paul@stratisgolf.com.

April 9 & 10: 36th Annual P. K. Hodges Hospice of Yuma Scramble. Contact amunoz@hospiceofyuma.com.

April 17 & 18: Desert Hills Men’s Association Club Championship. Contact miguelzendejas24@gmail.com.

Please send your golf results and event information to paul@stratisgolf.com.