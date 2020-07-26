At Las Barrancas in the Silver League on Brian Healy and Larry Garrett won gross. Ron Gapp and Michael Costello were the net winners. Lyle Wheeler, Jack Joseph, Wayne Fisher and Greg Beatie were the team winners.
In the Foothills Men’s League on Michael Costello, Greg Beatie and Al Smith were the gross winners. Doug Kirby, Conrad Eisenach and Lyle Wheeler won net.
In the Mesa del Sol Monday Quota League on Lola Stone won first with 6.47 points. Mike St. Claire was second at 4.5. Bill Dowding was third and Jerry Timm fourth.
In Pinky’s Picks at Mesa del Sol on Connie Donner won first. Bill Slade finished second with Mike St. Claire third and Rod Donner fourth.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s Twilight League shamble Greg Cullison and Patrick Farrell won low net with a 31. Mike Havens and Richard Poel were second at 33. Jonathan Kennedy and Denney McKay were third also at 33. Tark Rush and Dean Wolfe won gross with a 35. Patrick Farrell leads the summer point race with Denney McKay close behind. Next week’s event is a shamble.
In the Mesa del Sol Mixed Friday League individual 3-flight competition gross flight winners were Mary Kruse, Rod Donner and Tim Segrest. Net flight winners were Mike St. Claire, Lola Stone and Garry Sletten.
In the Mesa del Sol Mixed Friday Twilight League designated driver scramble Paul Brown and Eddie Nelson won low net with a 31. Arlen Ritter and Mark Leeds were second winning a scorecard playoff at 33. Tommy Greenhoe and David Gregory were third. Gary Golembiski and Denney McKay won gross with a 31. Next week’s event is a designated driver scramble.
Upcoming Events:
August 8: Desert Hills Men’s Association Invitational 2-Man Best Ball. Contact bclark911@yahoo.com
August 8: High School Golf Team Invitational at Mesa del Sol. Contact paul@stratisgolf.com.
August 15: Gila Ridge High School Golf Teams Scramble, raising money for the Girls and Boys teams. Contact paul@stratisgolf.com.
September 4, 5 and 6: Yuma City Championship at Desert Hills.
Please send your golf results and event information to paul@stratisgolf.com.