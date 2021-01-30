In the Moose Lodge scramble, Dianne Bailey, Bill Johnson and Rick McConnell won with a 72. The team of Loretta Holland, Wojo, Frank Domantay and Bob Lauer shot 74 for second. The team of Shirley Patterson, Jim Flood, Ron Sodlink and Jim Shipley tied the team of Bud Hammond, Shirley Shipley, Chuck Holland and Juan Batista for third.
In the Las Barrancas Women’s league, Dorothy Gartner and Loretta Schneider won gross. Bobbi Bellusci and Dawn Diamond were the net winners. In the Silver league Hubert Gartner, Frank Russell and Carl Fritz won gross. Dennis Phillips, Jim Daly and Barney Kuensting were the net winners. Conrad Eisenach, Dennis Stiles, Bobbi Bellusci and Hank Gray were on the winning team. In the Copper league Frank Russell and Hubert Gartner won gross. David Richelderfer and Gary Hill were the net winners. Frankie Allen, John Cullen, Gary Sather and Dennis Handel were on the winning team.
In the Foothills Executive Women’s league, Loretta Schneider, Dorothy Gartner and Julie Handrahan won gross. Bobbi Bellusci, Maggie Lee and Chris Tastad were the net winners. Linda Murphy, Mabel Kampstra, Sandra Haun and Laurie Russell were on the winning team. In the Men’s league David Richelderfer, Jerry Jaques and Greg Beatie won gross. Craig Carlson, Dave Hoffman and Conrad Eisenach were the net winners. Tom Gsell, Martin Ollson, Butch Robideau and Elliot Johnson were on the winning team.
In the Foothills Par 3 Women’s league, Collen Carlson, Peggy Chatwell and Va Loy Roe won gross. Kristin Enger, Vicki Kleist and Irene Davis were the net winners. Carla Grove, Trudy Ault, Laura Nyberg and Tammy Dyer were on the winning team. In the Men’s league David Richelderfer, Greg Beatie and Rob Grause won gross. Al Weeden, Dave Kern and Ken Howard were the net winners. Lee Marcum, Mike Barrett, Ted Walker and Jim Lucas were on the winning team.
At Mesa del Sol in Al’s Picks, Jerry Olson won first. Connie Donner was second with Marilyn Cotter and Hank Browning tied for third. In Krogman’s Follies Tom Thorp, Art Scott, Brad Rohloff and Dick Bosch won with 64 points. Tom McFarland, Larry Colao and Dale Smith were second with 55 points.
In the Mesa del Sol Ladies league, the first flight winner was Betty Szmyrko with Carolyn Tainsh second and Ann Weber third. Second flight winner was Cindy Florez with Muriel Scott second and Bev Morgan third.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s league 2 best ball format, Sam Samples, David Henager, Chris Althof and Mike Mikkola won with a 21 under par 123 total. Mike Bedoy, Wayne Winslow and Ken McNeal were second with a 127. Joe Paden, Reg Marshall, Vic Reyes and Brad Rohloff were third at 129.
Hole in Ones
Congratulations to Elliot Johnson for his Ace on the 16th hole at Las Barrancas.
Upcoming Events
February 6: Desert Hills Men’s Association 2-man best ball. Contact miguelzendejas24@gmail.com
February 6: Mesa del Sol 2-ladies scramble, Contact kavosler@gmail.com
February 9 & 10: Yuma Golf and Country Club Women’s Invitational. Contact tamij36@roadrunner.com
February 13: Mesa del Sol Can Am Best Ball. Contact paul@stratisgolf.com
February 22: Jacob Louis Daily Memorial Scramble in conjunction with the Yuma Fresh Vegetable Association.
