In the Sunday Couples league at Mesa del Sol, Nancy and Edson Borges repeated to win low gross with Shirley and Rob Rutledge second. Corina and Todd Birney won net with Laura and Andy Hilsenteger second.
In the Yuma Golf and Country Club Ladies blind bogey format, Tami Harmon and Linda Junket tied for first in the first flight. Claudia Campbell won the 2nd flight and Carma Graham the third.
In the Can Am Men’s league at Mesa del Sol, Garry Sletten, Reg Marshall, Dwayne Szmyrko and Terry Matthews won with 71 points. Wayne Gunion, Larry Colao and Bill Dowding were second at 68. Joe Paden, Hugh Strain, Don Reaksecker and Ray Butler were third with 65 points.
In the Moose Lodge scramble, Rick Parks, Jim Flood, Keith Swearinger and Jim Shipley won with a 70. Randy Pacheco, Bill Johnson and Charlie Kline were second with a 73. Bill Lambert, Greg Edwards and Rick McConnell were third at 74.
In the Las Barrancas Women’s league, Loretta Schneider and Dorothy Gartner won gross. Chris Tastad and Linda Murphy were the net winners. In the Silver league Carl Fritz, Frank Russell and Brian Healy won gross. Bobbi Bellusci, Frankie Allen and MK Hovden were the net winners. David Richelderfer, Barney Kuensting, Elmer Gill and Loretta Schneider were on the winning team. In the Copper league Frank Russell and Art McLaughlin won gross. Gary Sather and Dennis Bucklew were the net winners. Gary Hill, Jim Kerlee, JJ Skinner and Mark Hammons were on the winning team.
In the Foothills Executive Women’s league, Dorothy Gartner, Dawn Diamond and Loretta Schneider won gross. Linda Murphy, Laurie Russell and Lorinda Bitz were the net winners. Bobbi Bellusci, Dona Laidlaw, Linda McLaughlin and Joan Costello were on the winning team. In the Men’s league David Richelderfer, Rich Ellis and Greg Beatie won gross. Dale Radcliff, Phil Smith and Dave Hoffman were the net winners. Roger Sprague, Paul McLaughlin, Elliot Johnson and John Newberry were on the winning team.
In the Foothills Par 3 Women’s league, Linda Wilder, Peggy Chatwell and Sue Jelinek won gross. Nancy Sirois, Pat Gardner and Charlene Krasselt were the net winners. Sherry Sack, June Garcia, Donnis Larson and Kathy Gleysteen were on the winning team. In the Men’s league Earl Holtkamp, Ron Hockins and Howard Pickerill won gross. Ted Walker, Bert Kolman and Roger Sprague were the net winners. Ken Sack, Larry Hoffman, Ken McCarrel and Bill Meinhelt were on the winning team.
In Al’s Picks at Mesa del Sol, Sandy Lee took first place. Rod Donner was second, Hank Browning and Steve Parrish tied for third. In Krogman’s Follies at Mesa del Sol Garry Sletten, Hugh Strain, Matt Whittaker and Dale Smith won with 73 points. Tom Thorp, Reg Marshal, Ray Butler and Gord Little were second with 65 points.
In the Mesa del Sol Ladies league, gross flight winners were Shannon Mason, Sandy Lee, Darla Peterson and Cindy Florez. Net flight winners were Selma Cusick, Linda Scott, Natasha Heredia and Leann Thom.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s cha, cha, cha format, David Henager, Tom McFarland, Jim Derby and Ray Butler won a 3-way tie with a 15 under par 133. Bill Griffith, Fred Hancewicz, Mike Wayrynen and Henry Browning were second at 133. Bill Slade, Jim Peterson, Art Scott and Steve Parrish were third also at 133.
Upcoming Events
January 30: Mesa del Sol Mixed Chapman. Contact paul@stratisgolf.com.
February 6: Desert Hills Men’s Association 2-man best ball. Contact miguelzendejas24@gmail.com
February 6: Mesa del Sol 2-ladies scramble, Contact kavosler@gmail.com
February 9 & 10: Yuma Golf and Country Club Women’s Invitational. Contact tamij36@roadrunner.com
Please send your golf results and event information to paul@stratisgolf.com.