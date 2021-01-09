In the Sunday Couples league at Mesa del, Sol Nancy and Edson Borges won gross with Zelina and Steve Little second. Martha and Don Reaksecker won net with Laurie and Tom Gsell second.
In the Can Am Men’s league at Mesa del Sol, Garry Sletten, Alan Young, George Alcorn and Steve Parrish won with 67 points. Tim Segrest, Cliff Weber, Larry Colao and Ken McNeal were second at 65. Murray McDonald, Jack Parker, Jerry Olson and Ray Butler were third with 54 points.
In the Moose Lodge scramble, Randy Pacheco, Jim Flood, Keith Swearinger and Larry Gray won with a 69. Jan Pacheco, Rhonda Gray, Frank Domantay and Bob Lauer were second with a 70.
In the Las Barrancas Women’s league, Loretta Schneider, Dorothy Gartner and Dawn Diamond won gross. Chris Tastad, Maribeth Evans and Bobbi Bellusci were the net winners. In the Silver league Brian Healy, John Cullen and Larry Garrett won gross. Rusty Wies, Chuck McNeill and Conrad Eisenach were the net winners. Frank Mason, Art McLaughlin, Elmer Gill and Butch Ritten were on the winning team. In the Copper league Brian Healy and John Cullen won gross. Dave Forest and Gary Hill were the net winners. Jack Joseph, Royd Fettig, Gene Reynolds and Gary Sather were on the winning team.
In the Foothills Executive Women’s league, Tammy Dryer, Dawn Diamond and Loretta Schneider won gross. Laurie Gsell, Carol Franzen and Geneil Wilson were the net winners. Lora Lee Whelan, Linda Wilder, Pat Green and Sandra Haun were on the winning team. In the Men’s league Rollie Harris, David Richelderfer and Dennis Wagner won gross. Doug Anderson, Erny Tuokko and Dan Marek were the net winners. Dave Hoffman, Guy Follett, Ken Kingston and Steve Strahm were on the winning team.
In the Foothills Par 3 Women’s league, Karen Myszewski, Sherry Sack and Suzanne Hammons won gross. Carla Grove, Jan Wiebold and Madeline Witt were the net winners. Donnis Larson, Judy Zauner, Joyce Steffans and Lynn Jones were on the winning team. In the Men’s league Ted Walker, Curt Treadwell and Ken Sack won gross. Jim Lucas, Al Weeden and John Veretto were the net winners. Lee Marcum, Rob Grause, Jerry Greene and Michael Costello were on the winning team.
In Al’s Picks at Mesa del Sol Joyce, Martin took first place for a second consecutive time. Rod Donner was second, Ann Weber was third and Cheryl Mikkola fourth. In Krogman’s Follies at Mesa del Sol Fred Hancewiez, Mike Wayrynen, Matt Whittaker and Bert Scott won with 63 points. Art Scott, Larry Colao and Dick Bosch were second with 62 points.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s 4-man pro points format, Alan Young, Reg Marshal and Steve Martin won with a 73 points. Joe Paden, Tom McFarland, Don Reaksecker and Hank Browning were second at 71. Tom Thorp, Wayne Gunion, Rod Donner and Matthew Whittaker were third at 70.
Hole in Ones
Congratulations to Loretta Schneider for he One on the 12th hole at Las Barrancas. Carrie Dalton made her One on the 2nd hole at Foothills Executive. Congratulations ladies.
Upcoming Events
January 16 and 17: Mesa del Sol Seniors. Format is 36-hole individual stroke play with men’s and women’s division. Contact paul@stratisgolf.com.
January 16: City of Yuma Women’s Golf Championship. Enter by mail to City of Yuma Women’s Golf Championship, C/O Desert Hills Golf Course, 1245 West Desert Hills Drive, 85365.
January 30: Mesa del Sol Mixed Chapman. Contact paul@stratisgolf.com.
Please send your golf results and event information to paul@stratisgolf.com.