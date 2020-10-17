Mesa del Sol has added Teaching Professional Brian Claar to the staff. Brian’s philosophy is to make the game easily understandable. He offers individual and group lessons, clinics and lesson packages. He also provides a 50% discount to juniors. Contact Brian at bclaar52@icloud.com.
Yuma area golfers may now find that their local course charges an additional fee for those requesting to ride solo in a riding cart. While most courses are doing everything they can to protect their at risk customers it may be fiscally impossible for them to provide each player with their own cart. Providing each player with their own cart might require the heavy expense of leasing additional carts, running out of carts and being unable to provide carts some players, the expense of sanitizing each cart multiple times, etc. The wear and tear on the golf course is also greatly increased with the use of individual carts. Local course fees added for individual riders may range from $10 to $15 per person. This is not exclusive to Yuma by any means and has often been the policy at many golf courses pre-pandemic.
In the Las Barrancas Silver league, Rollie Harris, Art McLaughlin and David Richelderfer won gross. John Gaskins, Wayne Fisher and Jack Joseph were the net winners. John Cullen, Johnny Chambell, Linda McLaughlin and Carl Fritz were the team winners.
In the Foothills Men’s league, Rollie Harris and Greg Beatie won gross. Paul McLaughlin and Jim Hartley were the net winners. David Richelderfer, John Newberry, Larry Nicholson and Dennis Wagner were the team winners.
In the Mesa del Sol Monday quota event, Phyllis Mashburn took first with 4.76 points. Natasha Heredia was second at 4.53. Sam Samples was third and Bob Lauer fourth.
In the Moose league scramble at Mesa del Sol, the team of four teams tied for first with matching 36s. The teams were Bob Chidester, Evelyn Pribble, Diana Bird and Carol Johnson, Ken Rose, Juan Batista, John Scott and Rick Parks, Bob Lauer, Frank Domantay, Bob Ewers and Joyce Harden and lastly Charlie Kline, Sonny Strickland, Susie Larson and Loretta Holland.
In Al’s Picks at Mesa del Sol, Marilyn Cotter took first, with Bill Slade second, Bill Griffith third and Dave Doherty fourth.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s 2-man best ball, Tom McIntire and Randy Stickles won low gross. David Givens and Blas Pedrero won net. Dave Henager and James Derby were second net. Michael Brick and Sam Samples were third net.
Upcoming Events
October 31: Yuma Elks 46th Annual Invitational, contact Steve Schulte at 928- 446-6869.
November 2: Mesa del Sol Lady Hustlers Monday play begins, contact Terry Paden at tjglfng@sbcglobal.net.
November 5: Mesa del Sol Ladies Club Thursday play begins, contact Shannon at shannon@stratisgolf.com.
November 7: Desert Hills Men’s Association 2-Man Scramble, contact bclark911@yahoo.com.
November 21 & 22: Desert Mesa Cup Matches at Desert Hills and Mesa del Sol.
December 5 & 6: Desert Hills Men’s Association Club Championship, contact Bruce at bclark911@yahoo.com
December 7 & 8: Mesa del Sol Ladies Open, contact Shannon at shannon@stratisgolf.com.
Please send your golf results and event information to paul@stratisgolf.com.