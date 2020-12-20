In the Shamble at Mesa del Sol the women’s division winners were Connie Donner and Shannon Mason gross, Lindy Smith and Selma Cusick net. In the couples division Cheryl and Mike Mikkola won gross, Corina and Todd Birney won net. In the men’s division Fred Blohm and Michael Pancrazi won gross, Tim Miller and Miguel Salcedo won net.
In the Las Barrancas Women’s league Dorothy Gartner, Loretta Schneider and Dawn Diamond won gross. Dona Laidlaw, Bobbi Bellusci and Maribeth Evens were the net winners. In the Silver league Brian Healy, Frank Russell and John Gaskins won gross. Danny Clyde, Bill Barnhart and John Cullen were the net winners. Paul McLaughlin, Rollie Harris, MK Hovden and Leon Petersen were on the winning team. In the Copper league Hubert Gartner and Frank Russell won gross. Dennis Handel and Gary Sather were the net winners. Royd Fettig, Rollie Harris, Gene Reynolds and Frankie Allen were on the winning team.
In the Foothills Executive Women’s league Loretta Schneider, Laurie Russell and Maribeth Evens won gross. Carol Franzen, Deb Passino and Sue Simerson were the net winners. Vickie Steelman, Susan Jones, Dawn Diamond and Joan Costello were on the winning team. In the Men’s league Frank Russell, Tom Gsell and Steve Strahm won gross. Dave Ego, Dennis Reddick and Tim Carstensen were the net winners. Dennis Wagner, Paul McLaughlin, David Richelderfer and Bob Oxnam were on the winning team.
In the Foothill’s Par 3 Women’s league Peggy Chatwell, Leslie Woodside and Margaret Howard won gross. Phyllis Tolva, Jan Wiebold and Nancy Sirois were the net winners. June Garcia, Gloria Milne, Mary Hillman and Katie Rixie were on the winning team. In the Men’s league David Richelderfer and Roger Sprague won gross. Tom Hayden and Bill Meinhelt were the net winners. Lee Marcum, Mike Costello, Bodi Anthony and Jim Daly were on the winning team.
In Al’s Picks at Mesa del Sol Cliff Weber won first, Terri Paden second, Cheryl Mikkola third and Pam Herring fourth. In Krogman’s Follies at Mesa del Sol the team Ray Butler, Merle Baptiste, Art Scott and Tom Thorp won everything.
In the Mesa del Sol Ladies’ league individual format gross flight winners were Shannon Mason, Lola Stone, Joyce Martin and Natasha Heredia. Net flight winners were Cheryl Mikkola, Sandra Lee, Laura Hilsenteger and Sandra Blair.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s 2 of 4 best ball format David Givens, David Doherty, Fred Hancewicz and Roland Vorrath won with a 21 under par 123. Bill Dowding, Jeffrey Sloboden, David Lloyd and Jerry Timm were second at 127 and were tied by Tom McIntire, Harry McKemy and Jack Parker.
Sunday Couples Scramble at Mesa del Sol Zee and Steve Little won gross with a 67. Donna and Dennis Reaksecker won net with a 64.
Hole in Ones: Phillip Smith made a One on the 5th hole at Foothills Executive. Peggy Chatwell made a One on the 4th hole at Foothills Par 3. Congrats Aces.
Upcoming Events:
January 1: Hangover Open at Mesa del Sol. 2-person best ball. Contact paul@stratisgolf.com.
January 2: Desert Hills Holiday Skins Game. Contact Rich Walton at 928-373-5220.
January 9: Military Match Play at Mesa del Sol. Retired Navy and Marines versus Retired Army and Air Force. Contact Gary at gary.golembiski@hotmail.com.
January 9: Desert Hills Men’s Golf Association 2-man modified chapman and scramble. Contact miguelzendejas24@gmail.com.
January 16 and 17: Mesa del Sol Seniors. Format is 36-hole individual stroke play with men’s and women’s division. Contact paul@stratisgolf.com.
January 16: City of Yuma Women’s Golf Championship. Enter by mail to City of Yuma Women’s Golf Championship, C/O Desert Hills Golf Course, 1245 West Desert Hills Drive, 85365.
January 30: Mesa del Sol Mixed Chapman. Contact paul@stratisgolf.com.
