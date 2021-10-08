Gila Ridges earns volleyball win
Gila Ridge was able to snap a three-game losing streak with a three-set sweep over Raymond S. Kellis Thursday.
Amaya Evans led the way with eight kills, three kills and two aces. Sisley Lines delivered five kills, while Brinley Hill had five kills, three aces and eight assists.
The Hawks moved to 6-5 on the year in AIA play.
Shamrocks sweep Kingman
Yuma Catholic collected back-to-back sweeps in consecutive nights with a three-set win over Kingman Thursday by the scores of 25-2, 25-8 and 25-6.
Rian Martinez had six aces and four kills, while Reese Sellers delivered seven kills. Jessica Kershaw had seven digs.
Kofa boys golf edge Cibola
Kofa continues to earn match wins. This time clinching a 204 to 214 win over the Raiders at Yuma Golf and Country Club Thursday.
Kofa's Luis Rodriguez fired a match-low 45 in the win, while Kadyn Marks (Cibola) and Jentry Goforth (Kofa) tied for second with scores of 50.
Cibola girls golf beat Kofa
Cibola edged Kofa by the score of 243 to 250 Thursday at Yuma Golf and Country Club.
Cibola's Mia Soria (57) and Kaiya Cabrales (58) were the low scores in the victory, while Kofa's Kayli Villegas (59) and Samantha Dahin (61) were the low performers for the Kings.