Two-out magic propelled the Arizona Western Matadors (11-3 overall, 3-1 ACCAC) in a sweep of the Eastern Arizona Gila Monsters (0-4 overall, 0-4 ACCAC) Tuesday afternoon at Kammann Field by the scores of 9-2 and 14-4.
The Matadors scored 18 of their 23 runs on the day after two were out in an inning, including
AWC started their impressive two-out feat in the very first inning after Jose Bustamonte quickly retired the first two Matadors. But three walks and a hit batter, forced in a run in front of a two RBI single from Samuel Fabian and an RBI knock off the bat of Cade Kalehuawehe.
The Mats’ four-run lead grew to five on J.C. Navarro’s triple in the third.
After Eastern pushed across a couple runs in the fourth, the Matadors had two runs in the fifth on Fabian’s RBI double and two more in the sixth on a pair of Eastern errors.
Game two started similarly, with Matador starter D.J. Contreras utilizIng some stellar defense over the first three innings to keep Eastern scoreless.
In the bottom of the first, the two-out rally appeared again as Weller was hit by a pitch to extend the inning for Oliver Frias, who belted his second homer of the year over the left-field fence.
Michael Alvarez’ two-run homer in the fifth brought Eastern within four at 7-3 but Ondrej Furko held them to just one run from the sixth inning on.
That provided the Matador offense plenty of time to add to the two-out RBI total. Navarro’s ground-rule double in the sixth set the stage for a six run eighth, with Kalehuawehe and Belbin delivering the knock-out blows.
Contreras pitched four innings in the run-rule victory to qualify for his third win of the year, while Furko’s three innings of relief netted the save.
From Tim Slack of AWC
Boys prep hoops
Sunrise Mtn 79, Gila Ridge 72
No. 7 Gila Ridge lost its second consecutive top-10 matchup. Despite 24 points from Jamison Kay and Jordan Steven’s 23, the Hawks fell short on the road.
CJ Wiggins added 17 while Anane Wilson scored eight. These were the only four scorers for Gila Ridge on Thursday night.
Cibola 70, Yuma High 41
Trey Banks netted 15 points for Cibola, while Jonah Ponder knocked down five triples to score a game-high 17 points.
Connor Franklin and Alex Mosqueda each had 12 points for the Criminals.
Freshman guard Max Pacheco earned his first start of the season for the Criminals and scored a season-high 10 points.
“I was pleased with him tonight,” Yuma High head coach Curt Weber said.
Pusch Ridge 43, YC 40
Yuma Catholic led by nine points in the third quarter, but a lackluster performance from the free-throw line (8-of-21) hurt the Shamrocks down the stretch.
Will Hunt tallied 20 points while Adrian Perez had six points and 13 rebounds.
Kofa 56, San Luis 35
Alfredo Carbajal scored 25 points and had seven steals, while Gabriel Rodriguez added 13 points and seven assists. Fransisco Jimenez chipped in 10 points.
Girls prep hoops
YC 49, Pusch Ridge 45
Kylie Meerchaum collected another double-double after scoring 18 points and having 10 steals. Reese Sellers had 15 points and four steals, while Rori Martinez added 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Cibola 60, Yuma High 29
Sierra Bomhower had 13 points, while Myna Johnson netted 12. Rori Hoffmeyer contributed 11 points and eight rebounds, while Ariana Luera had eight points and six rebounds.
Sunrise Mtn 62, Gila Ridge 31
Molly Sims scored a season-high 21 points in Tuesday’s loss.
Prep boys soccer
YC 4, Coolidge 1
Sebastain Quintero, Saul Martinez, Izayah Rooks and Ian Souquon each scored for the Shamrocks.
Prep girls soccer
Gila Ridge 1, Kofa 0
Sitting two spots outside the top-16, the 18th ranked Gila Ridge Hawks earned a big victory Tuesday.
Danika Haxton scored the only goal on an assist by Kourtney Celaya.