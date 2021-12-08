The Arizona Western College men’s basketball team is now winners in eight of its last nine games after defeating Scottsdale Community College 99-88 Wednesday.
Six Matadors scored in double-figures and were led by Evan Butts’ season-high 26 points on 9/14 shooting, including 5-of-8 from the perimeter.
Nata Duda tallied 16, Mojus Mojus (13), Marquis Hargrove (12), Yaxel Lendeborg (11) and Najeeb Muhammaed (10) were the other scores in double-digits.
AWC held a 10-point cushion at the intermission and used a 57% shooting night to improve to 11-3 overall and 4-1 in ACCAC play. The Matadors gained a plus-16 rebounding margin and forced 13 Scottsdale turnovers.
The Matadors hit nine triples in Wednesday’s victory.
Prep boys hoops
Gila Ridge 67, San Luis 22
Gila Ridge jumped out to a 37-15 halftime lead after holding San Luis scoreless in the second quarter.
The win improves the Hawks to 4-0 with every victory coming away from home.
Peyton Smith tallied a game-high 18 points while Jordan Stevens tacked on 17 of his own. Jaeden Rivera added 12 points – his third game in double-figures this season.
YC 54, ALA-Ironwood 51
The Shamrocks improve to 2-0 after a tough victory on the road over the Warriors.
Brayden Moore delivered a team-high 10 points while Justin Erath, Jaxson Jones and Darryl Coleman added eight points. Ryder Voutt and Jarred Marquez each scored six points in the win.
Girls hoops
Gila Ridge 52, San Luis 11
Felicity DeCorse and Katrina Ray tallied game-highs 11 points in the victory.
The Hawks improve to 3-0 on the season.
Girls prep soccer
Gila Ridge 11, Southwest 1
A night after registering a hat-trick, Millie Vega racks up four goals in Wednesday’s victory. Addison Duke and Annalyce Romera each had two goals and two assists. Danika Haxton tacked on two goals of her own, while Chay Barron joined the scoring parade. Piper Liska had a season-high five assists.