The 24th ranked Arizona Western Matadors stormed out of the gates and raced to a quick lead after several threes found the bottom of the net.
But it was 7-footer James Dunlop that led the Matadors in their 73-59 win over the Gila Monsters of Eastern Arizona.
Dunlop collected his second double-double performance of the weekend after producing 17 points and 10 rebounds.
The Matadors like to play uptempo offensively, which can often lead to sloppy turnovers if careless. That wasn’t the case for AWC Saturday as they nearly had a 2:1 assist to turnover ratio.
Malik Salahuddin led the Matadors with eight assists.
Evan Butts netted four of the Matadors’ 10 triples as he scored 14 points. Leo Gerardo added 11, including knocking down two outside jumpers.
Girls prep hoops
Dysart 50, Yuma High 40
Keke Hawkins led the Criminals with 17 points, 24 rebounds and six steals.
Boys wrestling
YC 59, Poston Butte 16
The Shamrocks continue to wrestle strong as a unit. Getting pins for YC Saturday were: Mikey Doerr (106), Easton Jones (132), Enrique Macias (145), Tevon Mellor (152), Trenton Blomquist (170), Lorenzo Duran (182), Seth Stoner (220) and Jayden Dobson (285).
Josh Rodriquez, Jacob Navvaro and Vincent Saucedo also collected wins for YC.