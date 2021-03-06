Eight different Matadors had multiple field goals and thirteen different players scored for #22 Arizona Western (9-2 overall, 7-2 ACCAC) in a 71-57 road win at Central Arizona (1-7 overall, 1-6 ACCAC) Saturday afternoon.
The win secures the season series for the Matadors over the Vaqueros, their second of the three division one opponents.
Marquis Hargrove was an efficient 5-6 for the field with 11 points, leading the way for the Matadors. Mojus Mojus was the only other Matador in double figures with ten points.
The Matadors shot 48% from the field but struggled from deep, hitting just five of eighteen three’s.
It was a complete team effort as all five starters (Mojus, Malik Salahuddin, Evan Butts, James Dunlop, and Leo Gerrardo) each hit at least one field goal in addition to buckets from Hargrove and five more reserves.
The win also marked the return of forward Nate Duda and guard Najeeb Muhammad. The sophomore forward had been out since January 20th, played 16 minutes while scoring 7 points while registering a block and a steal and grabbing four rebounds.
Muhammad played 23 minutes in his return and scored three points while doling out four assists. He also grabbed three rebounds.
Yaxel Lendeborg helped lead AWC to 47 total rebounds, snatching eight of his own.
The Matador’s upcoming week has become really tricky, while very free. The game originally scheduled for Tuesday against Cochise has been postponed due to COVID protocols and Pima has once again cancelled their week of indoor sports.
JUCO Softball
A big inning and a big bop were enough for the stellar pitching of the 13th ranked Arizona Western Lady Matadors (14-5 overall, 2-0 ACCAC) to sweep the Scottsdale Fighting Artichokes (0-4 overall, 0-4 ACCAC) in the conference opener at Charlie Dine Field Saturday.
The Matadors scored six runs in the third inning of game one to open up a tight ballgame en route to 10-2 run-rule victory in game one while Angela Oros’ three-run homer was plenty of support in McKenzie Gray’s 4-0 shutout in game two.
Anahi Grijalva sat down the first nine Scottsdale hitters she faced as the Matadors had six different players deliver an RBI knock in the third inning Iliana Manzana set the tone toward the top of the lineup with a 3-3 day, including a pair of doubles and a pair of RBI.
Grijalva finished with ten strikeouts and her sixth win of the year.
The Matadors got their big inning out of the way in the first inning of game two, as Angela Oros’ 5th homer of the year staked Gray to a three run lead.
Gray was brilliant, scattering six hits while striking out nine for the complete game victory.