JUCO SOFTBALL
A pair of 6th inning comebacks went each way as the Arizona Western Matadors (31-16 overall, 19-11 ACCAC) sealed the second seed in the Region I Playoffs with a split against the Pima Aztecs (10-20, 10-20) Saturday afternoon at Charlie Dine Field.
The winning team in each game could muster little offense against the opposing starter until the sixth inning tilted each game in the opposite direction.
In game one, AWC starter Anahi Grijalva mowed through the Pima lineup preventing a baserunner for the first three innings. The Matador offense took the lead thanks to two-out hitting. Nicole Moran’s two-out knock plated the game’s first run in the third inning.
The Matadors generated two more runs after two were out in the bottom of the fourth, and after consecutive hits from Nikki Zendejas and Brianna Amparano, Chloe Garcia belted a two-run double to extend the lead 3-0.
But a two run homer to start the sixth for Pima was backed by a grand slam to chase Grijalva and give Pima the lead.
Pima would add two more in the seventh to close out an 8-3 decision.
The Matadors faced a must-win situation in Game 2 but it was Anisah Triste for Pima who did not allow a hit through the first three innings.
A solo homer against Kelly Katalabas put Pima up a run in the fifth.
Arizona Western relied on two out magic again in game two as Vivian Guevara delivered just the second hit of the game, a frozen rope into the left center field gap, with two outs in the sixth.
Chloe Garcia dumped a single into left field to put runners on second and third before Christina Robles roped a two-run single to give AWC the lead. Josie Hernandez tripled off of the left field fence to add an insurance run.
Katalbas, who was spectacular all game working out of trouble, had to deal with runners on second and third with one out but got a strikeout and a caught a line drive to end the game.
Arizona Western, because of the ACCAC tie-breaker rules, takes the second seed in the Region I Division I Playoffs next week in Prescott.
All games will be broadcast through GoRoughRiders.com
- From Tim Slack of AWC