The Arizona Western Matadors (7-4 overall, 1-0 ACCAC) made quick work of their conference opener, sweeping the Mesa Thunderbirds (1-4 overall, 1-4 ACCAC) Wednesday night at the Theo Heap Gymnasium.
It was the quickest match of the season for the Mats as they earned their fifth straight victory.
While the Matadors balanced attack improved as the match progressed, it was the defense that shined throughout the net. Alessandra Arellano, Jerica Vele and ACCAC defensive player of the week Natalia Slazynska all registered double-digit digs as the Matadors set a season high mark of 61 and shattering the digs per set mark with 20.1.
Offensively the Matadors had important contributions from Tylor Iosua, Anny Montaño, and ACCAC offensive player of the week Constanza Silva, while Pamela Durazo had a highly effective night
Arizona Western was hampered by a string of errors in the first set but never lost the lead en route to a 25-19 win to take a one set advantage.
Things got even better in set two as the Matadors slashed their errors from 11 to 2 and won the second set handily at 25-13.
The third set saw Mesa take control early. But AWC built a lead and then widened behind the service of freshman Rori Martinez. They were even more effective, registering 16 of their 42 kills in the set and claiming the match with a 25-11 victory to sweep the Thunderbirds.
Arizona Western will now return home for two matches over a seven day period, first hosting Chandler-Gilbert on Friday night. The Matadors will then turn their attention to Yavapai on Friday, September 24th.
- From Tim Slack of AWC
Prep XC
YC holds home opener
Yuma Catholic boys runner Caleb Harman (20:30) placed third, while Bladimir Bojorquez (21:13) finished fifth.
YC's Rylie Stevenson finished third with a time of 25:52 and Olivia Jones placed fourth with a time of 27:43.
Prep Volleyball
Gila Ridge 3, Apollo 0
Make that three consecutive wins for the Gila Ridge volleyball team to begin the season. The Hawks (3-0) swept Apollo in three sets by the scores of 25-17, 25-10 and 25-13.
Gila Ridge was led by Brinley Hill's 13 assists and five kills. Amaya Evans delivered eight kills while Royal Phipps had five aces and three blocks.