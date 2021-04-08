Leonardo Pitocchi’s 41st minute finish on a cross from Romaric Berneron set the Arizona Western Matadors (3-1 overall, 2-0 ACCAC) to a 1-0 lead they would not relinquish against the Chandler-Gilbert Coyotes (1-1 overall, 1-1 ACCAC) Thursday night.
The Matadors had a majority of the chances with the Coyotes seldom even breaking through the backline of the AWC defense.
Pitocchi’s finish was a burst of creativity in a game that was physical and had plenty of set pieces, with the Matadors taking 7 corners to 0 by Chandler-Gilbert.
Arizona Western will now turn their attention to the Phoenix College Bears Saturday evening in Phoenix beginning at 6:00pm.
JUCO baseball
Seven home runs were only enough for a split as the Arizona Western Matadors (21-9 overall, 13-7 ACCAC) took the first game 12-1 over Mesa before falling 13-5 in the late contest Thursday afternoon at Kammann Field.
Bobby Vath was the first pitcher to avoid the long ball, en route to his fifth win of the year.
But Mesa scored first in both games, utilizing free passes for early advantages.
When the Matadors got done in game one, Max Weller and Oliver Frias belted solo shots to take a 2-1 lead.
They would add two more against Mesa Starter Erik Dulittle, but it was the sixth inning when the ball started to fly.
After loading the bases to start the inning, Samuel Fabian crushed a grand slam. Two batters later, Jarrod Belbin hit a towering moonshot over the right field fence. Two more hitters after that, Frias belted his second homer of the game, a two-run shot over the center field fence to end the game in a run rule.
Game two saw the Matadors in a 2-0 hole, and a 4-1 deficit before Daniel Gonzalez’ 3-run homer in the fourth tied the game. Cade Kalehuawehe ripped his first collegiate homer over the left field fence to put the Matadors in front 5-4.
But Mesa’s offense found their rhythm, scoring in eight of their nine at-bats, and adding two homers of their own to take the 13-5 win.
AWC will return to the road on Saturday, taking on No. 1 Central Arizona in Coolidge for a double-header beginning at Noon.
- From Tim Slack of AWC
Prep baseball
Antelope 13, Salome 1
The Rams are above .500 once again.
Antelope dominated from start to finish in the win over Salome on Thursday.
Freshman pitcher Abel Nunez earned the win on the mound. He allowed one run, while striking out eight.
Trey Hohlbein picked up the save as he fanned four batters. He also had three RBIs at the plate. Xavier Carillo went 3-for-4 with two RBIs.
“Overall, it was a good win over a region opponent,” Rocky Jamie said. “Pretty much everyone contributed at the plate, as they all recorded a hit.”
Prep softball
Cibola 19, San Luis 0
The Raiders won their third straight game on Thursday with the 19-0 win over the Sidewinders.
Elysa Moreno went 4-for-5 with three RBIs. Stephanie Tapia and Madison Mathews each had three RBIs in the victory. Both players also hit a home run.
Alanie Ornelas pitched three strong innings and struck out six.
Prep boys tennis
Kofa 8, Apollo 1
Leonardo Caudillo, Diego Juarez, Daniel Sanches, Diego Ambriz and Ezekiel Delgado earned the singles match victories for the Kings.
Caudillo/Jaurez, Saul Graciano/Pablo Castro Jr. and Delgado/Alberto Aros swept the doubles matches for Kofa in Thursday’s win.
Scottsdale 5, YC 4
Kortney Curry, Andon Keppeler and David McLaughlin won the three singles matches for the Shamrocks.
The duo of Keppeler/Curry was the only doubles match victory for YC.
Prep girls tennis
YC 7, Scottsdale 2
Victoria Diaz, Alison Crilly, Kayle Heidemann and Amy Chung won their singles matches for the Shamrocks.
Payton Pikula/Crilly, Hope Gallemore/Diaz and Heidemann/Chung swept the doubles matches for YC.
Gila Ridge 8, Cibola 1
Lilly Moreland, Faith Kist, Ruby Barragan, Emma Christensen and Kaidyn Lechner won their singles matches for the Hawks.
Moreland/Kist, Brooke Robbins/Barragan and Lechner/Christensen helped Gila Ridge sweep the doubles portion of the match.
Apollo 5, Kofa 4
Emily Zambrano won her first varsity match at doubles with Melony Mota as her partner.