For the second straight year, Yuma High senior wrestler Mario Bugarin - this time in the 120 pound division - found himself taking home second place in the AIA’s DIII boys state wrestling meet.
With just three wrestlers qualifying for the state tournament for the Criminals, two placed.
Sophomore wrestler Sabian Russell (113) finished fourth in the individual standings.
Prep baseball
Gila Ridge 11, Cibola 10
After beating the Raiders by 10 runs on Tuesday, the Hawks trailed by three heading into the final inning Thursday.
Gila Ridge was able to plate four in the final inning and sweep its in-town opponent this week.
Sophomore Brandon Jaime delivered a three-hit night and knocked in two RBIs for the Hawks. Leo Magallanes and Nathan Hoskins each contributed with two RBIs as well. Gila Ridge collected 15 base hits as a team.
Keeping the Hawks in the game was sophomore pitcher Aiden Schmidgall. He had to enter in the third inning. He pitched four total innings in relief duty, allowing five hits, three runs (zero earned) and struck out two.
Salvador Herra collected two hits and three RBIs for Cibola in the loss. Andrugh Yee had two hits and two RBIs.
Prep softball
Pinnacle 14, Cibola 4
Pinnacle jumped out to a 7-0 lead after two innings. The Raiders would answer with four of their own in the top of the 3rd, but the bats remained hot for the visiting team.
Pinnacle collected 15 hits in the win.
Cibola’s Stephanie Tapia collected all three 3 of her RBIs on a homerun Thursday.
Prep boys tennis
Cibola 5, Gila Ridge 4
The individual matches were split 3-3 between the teams. Cibola’s Joel Alvarado, Matthew Davis and Diego Servin won their matches, while Elend Hudson, Allen Roth and Isaiah Harrington answered for Gila Ridge.
The doubles duos of Davis/Servin and Brody Clarkson/Alvarado helped earn the team win for the Raiders.
Prep girls tennis
San Luis 7, Yuma High 2
San Luis won five of the six individual matches Thursday. Lizbeth Calderon, Coral Mercado, Samira Pinzon and Mia Gonzalez helped the Sidewinders take a commanding lead.
Yuma High’s Cali Becker was the lone individual match winner for the Criminals.
San Luis’ Pinzon/Calderon and Mercado/Calderon earned a 2-1 doubles win over Yuma High.
Kofa 9, Camelback 0
In the nine matches Thursday, Kofa only dropped a total of three sets.
Abigail Anguiano, Azelia Lara, Amanda Kochis, Madysen Martinez, Melony Mota and Athena Sandoval swept the Spartans in the individual matches.
The duos of Mota/Sandoval, Anguiano/Martinez and Kochis/Lara easily lifted the Kings in the three doubles matches.