The Cibola Raiders won their fourth straight match on Tuesday after defeating Perry 1-0 at home.
It wasn’t until the 53rd minute when Jesus Canez roped a penalty kick into the back of the net.
“He was the best player on the field tonight,” Cibola head coach Bryan Claudio said.
Claudio added: “Canez worked hard for the Raiders all game and never gave Perry an inch on the field.”
Perry’s speed caused early difficulties for Cibola in the early going, but the Raiders were able to adjust according to Claudio.
Gabriel Yanez delivered three big saves to keep the shutout alive.
“It was a great time win with a great team effort,” Claudio said.
Girls soccer
Cibola 50, Gila Ridge 10
The 13th ranked Cibola Raiders were led by Quinn Thompson’s nine points, six steals and five rebounds.
Myna Johnson had six points, seven steals, six assists and six rebounds, while Mia Soria had eight points and Isabela Molina added seven points.
Boys soccer
YC 10, River Valley 2
Sebastian Quintero had himself a Tuesday night. The forward scored six goals in the win. Izayah Rooks added two goals for the second straight night. Austin Tracy and Ian Souquon each scored once.