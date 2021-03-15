Cibola’s softball team began the 2021 season slaughtering Skyline 21-2 Monday night.
The Raiders (1-0) slugged 23 hits, including four-hit efforts by Mischa Mathews and Alanie Ornelas.
Orenlas also threw 3 ⅓ innings as the starter. She collected six strikeouts and only allowed two hits. In total, the Raiders pitching struck out eight.
Every Cibola player to have more than one at-bat delivered a hit.
Eylsa Moreno, Stephanie Tapia, Illianna Cordova and Kaili Espino notched three RBIs each for the Raiders in the win.
Cibola led 21-0 before Skyline plated two in the bottom of the 5th.
Gila Ridge 14, San Luis 3
Kenzi Nakasawa went 4-for-4 at the plate, while Addison Duke collected three hits in four at-bats for the Hawks.
Nakasas, Cass Stanton, Tamia Butler and Carmen Melendez had two RBIs each for Gila Ridge.
Tinley Schmidgall got the nod in the circle for the Hawks.
Prep boys tennis
Gila Ridge 9, Yuma High 0
Gavin Zaroof, Andrew Tams, Blake Thomas, Elend Hudson, Allen Roth and Jacob Takesuye won their individual matches for the Hawks.
Gila Ridge didn’t drop a single set in the six individual matches.
Tams/Thomas, Zaroff/Takesuye and Roth/Hudson helped the Hawks sweep the Criminals in the doubles matches.
Prep girls tennis
Gila Ridge 9, Yuma High 0
Carissa Fijalkowski, Gabriela Escamilla, Star Marquez, Gavina Calderon, Michaela Fijalkowski and Cali Becker won the individual matches for the Hawks.
The doubles duos of Escamilla/Fijalkowski, Marquez/Fijalkowski and Calderon/Becker for the Hawks swept the Criminals.
JUCO Volleyball
AWC 3, Pima 0
Fresh off a major sweep, the Arizona Western Matadors (6-8 overall) handled their first test of a busy week by sweeping the Pima Aztecs (0-1 overall) in a non-conference match Monday night at the Aztec Gymnasium.
Seven different hitters registered at least four kills and the Matadors combined for 10 blocks on the night.
The Matadors trailed at the start, beginning the opening three points, before pulling with one at 8-7. Jerica Vele’s service run fired up the Matadors as she delivered four straight aces before Pima took a timeout.
Pamela Durazo powered the attack in the middle section as the Matadors would build a sizable lead before closing out the first set on a Durazo kill, 25-19.
The Mats continued to apply pressure in the second set with a host of contributors. Durazo, Naomy Vergez and Patrycja Rykala helped stroke the Matador lead. Arizona Western took the second set 25-17.
The third set was very back and forth, with Pima taking a 14-12 lead, before the Matadors fought their way to a 25-21 win for the sweep.
Rykala led the way with 7 kills while Vergez, Durazo and Tylor Iosua each added six. Constanza Silva contributed five kills and Anny Montano finished with four.
- From Tim Slack of AWC